Thune: Democrats Continue to Filibuster Targeted and Fiscally Responsible COVID Relief Funding

“I hope whatever perceived political gains Democrats are getting from their refusal to negotiate are worth denying help to the American people.”



WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today expressed his frustration with Democrats’ continued blockade of a targeted and fiscally responsible COVID relief bill that would put money into the hands of small businesses and schools and

provide immediate additional funding for COVID testing and treatment. Democrats filibustered a similar bill in September that also received support from a majority of the Senate and would have prioritized federal assistance to help hard-hit small businesses, safely get students back to school, and support frontline workers who are fighting the coronavirus. Shortly before today’s vote, Thune spoke on the Senate floor, and his remarks (as prepared for delivery) are below.