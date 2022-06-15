Thune introduces measure to stop Google from selecting which political e-mails you get and which you don’t.

From FOX News, South Dakota Senator John Thune has introduced a measure to ensure that Google and other e-mail providers aren’t being selective when they decide which political e-mails you receive, and which you don’t:

The bill from Thune, R-S.D., is a reaction to a study from North Carolina State University that found Gmail sends a much higher percentage of Republican candidates’ emails to spam than Democrats. It has the support of the entire GOP leadership team, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and 19 other Republican senators.

Called the Political BIAS Emails Act, the bill would ban email services from applying filtering algorithms to messages from federal political campaigns.

and..

“We asked people come in and defend it, and they said, well, you know, that doesn’t comport with our data or whatever. But they didn’t really offer an alternative,” the Senate minority whip said.

“What happened was our members got more and more agitated as they talked about this,” Thune continued, “because they didn’t have a good explanation for why a consumer shouldn’t have the option of making a decision about whether or not, you know, a company sends information based on a filtering algorithm to spam.”