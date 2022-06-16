In the run up to the Republican convention, apparently there were rumors swirling of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg staying on at the AG’s office if DCI director Dave Natvig was selected. But according to the Argus this afternoon, those rumors are not true:
DCI Director Dave Natvig, among two declared Republicans seeking the soon-to-be open attorney general position, told the Argus Leader this week that if his candidacy is successful, he will not hire outgoing Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.
“He will not be employed by either the attorney general’s office or the Division of Criminal Investigation,” said Natvig in hopes of dispelling rumors to the contrary that have swirled in South Dakota political circles ahead of the convention.
and..
If he’s elected in November, Jackley said Wednesday that he has no intention of hiring Ravnsborg either.
As a delegate myself, I hadn’t heard those rumors, but apparently it’s a slow news day.
25 thoughts on “In run up to convention, Natvig addresses rumors of possible Ravnsborg hiring.”
I had a personal conversation with Natvig in May and he made significant promises to me about attending an event. He did not attend the event and did not notify me that he would not, so I’d attach absolutely no value to his word. Marty Jackley is the best candidate for the AG spot and has always been a man of his word.
That’s OK John ” sell our” Santana. No one has any respect for you any more but your buddy Ed who also sold out.
Apparently you do not possess the courage to include your name so your remarks have no meaning…,to anyone.
John is a great man and dedicated public servant who served as a police officer. I think John is not the kind to sell out to anyone.
Always good to go to the source and put out rumors.
Going to be quite a week, first impeachment trial and then a convention and then the Government Accountability Board is meeting about the Ag’s allegations against Noem the following week.
The whole impeachment process seems to be overblown when nationally Republicans are saying an attack on the capitol is not impeachable, but a class 2 misdemeanor is impeachable in South Dakota? That is why we have elections and if Ravnsborg is not running again, I do wonder what the point of the impeachment is at this point.
I also wonder what he said to the Government Accountability Board.
So is Jackley AG this time next week?
Not if people actually follow the constitution
An insurrection at the capitol is not impeachable but a class 2 is—- politically driven process from day 1
He was impeached for insurrection. And once before that.
I think the point was nationally the GOP is saying insurrection at the capitol is not impeachable but here in SD a class 2 misdemeanor is?? Come on
I had not heard that rumor. i haven’t met David Natvig, either, which I think is a bit strange since candidates for constitutional offices are usually like gophers on a golf course, popping up everywhere, introducing themselves to the party delegates. Not much of a campaign from where I sit.
$0 in the bank and an office in shambles… I guess that is what the crazy crowd supports these days. What the heck has she party become?
Talk about a misinformed voter
Do you know Marty left the office $1,000,000 in debt?
Go listen to the tapes in approps
Marty is the last thing we need as AG. He made a mess of the AG office. All I hear from employees is how Marty was off campaigning all the time. Never there to do the work. Getting home sign or address anything took days of not weeks.
The backlog Marty created during his tenure was crazy.
Natvig, you should get back to calling delegates. You and your team are really getting desperate to hold on to power. Everybody knows Jackley was actually trying cases and winning US Supreme Court cases- and prosecuting the bad actors in EB5 and Gear-up. Has the current even AG tried a case?
Marty lost both gear up cases
And gave joop Bolin a slap on the wrist plea deal
What alternate universe are you in?
I have met both Marty and Natvig.
I’d pick anyone over Marty.
Natvig will do.
#endsexualharassment
#endretalliation
Really? I have visited with him 3 times already. We visited at a Republican Women event, a delegate event and then I was surprised to see him at my friend’s graduation from the academy in Pierre. I kind of expected the Governor to be there. He’s a good man and I think he would make a great AG.
Marty Jackley the only candidate acceptable to the Democrats. Randy Seiler said so, that is enough for any Republican to vote against Jackley
Its amazing how far off topic some of these posts get.
I am not aware of Ravnsborg ever handling a criminal jury trial, and certainly not in the 3.5 years he has been AG. I am not aware of Natvig ever personally making an arrest in the same 3.5 years. (He is not certified as an officer, so probably not legally able to arrest anyone. And he had 3.5 years to GET certified…it only takes 13 weeks.)
Neither went to the state supreme court to argue even ONE case. I would have read about that. This despite the AG office having dozens of big cases in the state supreme court, every year. And countless arrests around the state, by DCI.
So, they had tons of opportunities to demonstrate their skills, but……NADA. They sat safely tucked away in their offices, apparently in recognition of the risk of screwing up, if they personally did court cases or personally made arrests like, well, you know….real law enforcement.
This, in contrast to prior Attorneys General reaching clear back to AG Janklow, in the 1970’s. Those AG’s personally handled cases in every court, all the time. Jumped at the opportunities to lead the way.
So if Ravnsborg and Natvig did not personally handle state court, did not personally arrest anyone, did not handle state appellate court, and did not appear in federal court, just what did they do?
They have been cleaning up Marty’s mess
1,000,000 in debt
Forfeitures backed up for like 6 years
— remember Brian Beihl from the Highway Patrol who stole like $70.000 it makes sense now why he could since no one was watching the program
Missing persons— clearly Marty did nothing there. Listen to some legislative hearings they couldn’t even tell the new AG how many were missing
Opioid case falling apart to the point it was about to be lost and they had to hire outside counsel to save it and now the state is going to get $50million
How about getting a law enforcement academy in Sioux Falls that the SFPD wanted for 10 years… talk to Chief Burns… he said Marty wouldn’t even consider it and these guys got it done in the first couple of years
They just got a pay raise for DCI agents, something Marty would never even ask for because it might make his budget look bigger when he ran for Governor
Pay attention and you would see these guys are hard workers and getting things done, not worrying about running for Governor like Marty.
Yeah maybe they don’t do it your way, but if you are walking in thinking you have a great office and find all these problems you get to work solving them.
Old. Timer– I have personally heard other AGs making fun of Marty for doing trials…too much to do to do those…especially when you lose them all like Marty did in Gear Up
Real AGs can handle a jury trial. Gear-up? Seriously- How do you prosecute a guy that killed himself? You call that a loss?
Mr. Natvig, aka “Pay Attention:”
Speaking of $1,000,000, do the math. Ravnsborg, $120K per year. Natvig, $120K per year. Times 3.5 years = $840,000 plus retirement, health, autos, etc. Call it a cool MIL. And for that we got:
1. Zero cases argued in state supreme court
2. Zero cases argued in state circuit court.
3. Zero cases argued in federal court.
4. Zero arrests. (If you don’t count Ravnsborg’s Joe Boever arrest.)
Of course, if you never do any cases or arrests….you never lose any, right?
Question, what would our readers do, if their lawyers billed them $1,000,000 and never lost a case because they never brought one?
Here is the other math. 6+9……6 days left for Ravnsborg. 9 days for Natvig. Ba-bye!
Thanks grandpa simpson!
When you can’t argue the facts change the story old timer!