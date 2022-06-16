Colin Paulsen brings lawsuit against City of Watertown, claiming smaller signs caused his loss in Senate race.

Watertown City Councilman Colin Paulsen got his tail good and kicked in the District 5 State Senate election by Senate President Pro Tempore Lee Schoenbeck in a 59-41% blowout.

So what is a losing candidate to do?

You bring a lawsuit against the city of Watertown, of course, because it’s all their fault.

14civ22-000182_affidavit of Plaintiff by Pat Powers on Scribd

I’ve honestly got to say, that’s a first. Haven’t seen that one before.

Paulsen is relying on the supposition that he lost his election because Lee Schoenbeck might have had bigger signs than he did. And he thinks because he lost on this basis, the taxpayers of the city should have to pay up the money he’s out from what he would’ve earned as his legislative salary.

There are no words to describe how loony this lawsuit appears. Especially as he gives a description of the cause of action.

If you’re on the City Council, and you can’t spell it correctly in your lawsuit, people might question if your head is screwed on right.

Collin Paulsen lost one election because voters judged Lee Schoenbeck to be the better man. I suspect when Colin is up for his next election, voters will remember this, and think the same about his next opponent as well.