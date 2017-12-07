Thune Presses Trump Administration to Prioritize Agriculture in NAFTA Negotiations

“I strongly encouraged Secretary Ross to keep the unique needs and dynamics of the agriculture industry at the forefront of the administration’s NAFTA renegotiation effort.”

Commerce Committee Chairman Thune (left, seated at the head of the table) meets with Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross (opposite end of the table) and members of the Senate Commerce Committee.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), chairman of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, convened a meeting with U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to discuss the ongoing renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). Thune, who was joined by several colleagues,emphasized the importance of agricultural trade in South Dakota and the significant harm any disruption would cause.

“Agriculture is the top industry in South Dakota, and it is supported by many hardworking men and women on farms and ranches throughout the state,” said Thune. “I strongly encouraged Secretary Ross to keep the unique needs and dynamics of the agriculture industry at the forefront of the administration’s NAFTA renegotiation effort. I appreciate the secretary’s willingness to meet. He knows that I’ll be following this process closely, and I look forward to receiving additional updates from the administration.”

