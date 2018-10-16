Thune, Rounds & Daugaard pledge their support for Kristi Noem

From my mailbox comes a pledge of support for Kristi Noem in the form of three of the top elected officials in the state encouraging people to vote for (and to support the campaign of) the 4th:
Thune Rounds Daugaard Pledge for Kristi Noem by Pat Powers on Scribd
What a S(c)hocker.
Having endorsements from Governors that under their watch had EB-5, Gear Up, Anderson Seed and other scandals just makes sense for Kristi. She will continue the legacy.
Did Seiler have the authority to bring federal charges during any of the scandals you mention?
Where’s Jackley? he won’t be much of a pierre lobbyist if he doesn’t get on board
So Kristi is going to Pierre to drain the swamp and clean up the corruption but she chooses an establishment running mate and embraces the endorsements of Pierre’s biggest swamp creatures!?
The ad in which she claims Sutton was advocating for a personal income tax, when he was joking, is really turning people off. Is this what our party has become? An ugly caricature of the party that lied about Kavanaugh? Is she intentionally trying to alienate the Christian conservative base?
That’s what leftists see. You say establishment. A reasonable, educated person says experience. Noem and Rhoden bring knowledge, leadership and commitment to the table. Sutton is all over the place, his party is lost and crumbling within, he will only bring chaos.
She’s not turning people off, she’s turning you off. What’s it matter to you anyway, you never supported her to begin with. You’re anger at your party and taking it out on her; finding any reason possible to express and spread your hate.