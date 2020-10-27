Thune Statement on Confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court

“Since the day she was nominated, Judge Barrett has proven that she understands the proper role of a judge in our system of government, which is to rule based on the law and the Constitution, not preferred outcomes or policy preferences.”

Click here or on the image above to watch Thune’s statement.

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today issued the following statement after the Senate voted to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to serve as a justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Judge Amy Coney Barrett is a person with extraordinary intelligence and comprehensive command of the law, and she is extraordinarily qualified to serve on the nation’s highest court,” said Thune. “Since the day she was nominated, Judge Barrett has proven that she understands the proper role of a judge in our system of government, which is to rule based on the law and the Constitution, not preferred outcomes or policy preferences. Judge Barrett said it herself – ‘I apply the law, I follow the law, [members of Congress] make the policy.’ That is the kind of justice that Judge Barrett will be, and that’s the kind of justice both Democrats and Republicans should want. I look forward to seeing her serve on the Supreme Court.”