Thune Statement on Senate Infrastructure Bill

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today released the following statement after voting against H.R. 3684, the infrastructure proposal considered by the Senate:

“For months, senators from both sides of the aisle engaged in good-faith negotiations to produce an infrastructure bill for the Senate to consider, and I applaud them for their tireless efforts,” said Thune. “I have said from the very beginning that this bill should be fully paid for, and unfortunately, that is not the case. While I support investments in our nation’s infrastructure, I could not support this final product that will further increase the national debt and financially burden future generations.”

###