BREAKING NEWS: Gov. Andrew #Cuomo has announced his resignation effective in 14 days following findings of sexual harassment investigation and criminal complaint – https://t.co/68KtNYZc3s pic.twitter.com/V6bSYooh8Y
— News 12 New York (@News12) August 10, 2021
3 thoughts on “NY Gov. Cuomo resigns”
While this was necessary, my inner cynic can’t help but feel the only reason he resigned was so that he could run for public office again once all the outrage has died down.
Had he been removed from office, I imagine there would be a good likelihood that he’d be ineligible for ever running for public office.
Anyway, my two cents.
Non-story.
We should be hyper focused on ele ction inte grity and onl ine cens orsh ip.
I hope there isn’t a deal which would take away an criminal exposure or civil exposure from the women who accused him of harassment, etc or those who want to sue him for the nursing home deaths.