Thune Statement on Senate Infrastructure Bill
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today released the following statement after voting against H.R. 3684, the infrastructure proposal considered by the Senate:
“For months, senators from both sides of the aisle engaged in good-faith negotiations to produce an infrastructure bill for the Senate to consider, and I applaud them for their tireless efforts,” said Thune. “I have said from the very beginning that this bill should be fully paid for, and unfortunately, that is not the case. While I support investments in our nation’s infrastructure, I could not support this final product that will further increase the national debt and financially burden future generations.”
He supported the tax cuts that contributed to the national debt though…or did everyone forget about that already?
tax cuts make debt or spending makes debt?
They contribute to the deficit, can’t cut revenue without cutting spending.
There was an opportunity to avoid this type of thing all together last January.
Yes!!!
South Dakota will benefit from the infrastructure plan. John must not care about our roads, bridges, or jobs that this will bring. Its time for him to be out of office!
You read bills as well as senators do! You just look at the name and vote yes if it sounds happy. Read the bill and your definition of infrastructure will be broadened significantly. Especially need to look out for those “racist bridges”
Thank you Senator Thune for being a sound fiscal conservative and knowing when to walk away (at least today) and knowing when to get back to work when the time is right. You are the right man for the job.
This was me. I did not intend to be anonymous
Of course South Dakota wants dollars for infrastructure. However, have you, anonymous 3:45pm read the bill. Approximately 1/4 of the funds allocated in the bill will be used for infrastructure. What other garbage is in this stupid piece of legislation. Thank you Senator Thune for voting no. It is time for the Republicans to stand together for what is right. We do not need to compromise anything with the Democrats if it is not good legislation and this bill is not good legislation. I just wish Senator Rounds would have voted no also.
I am critical of Thune often but I will happily applaud his “no” vote on this one. Rather than throw all the old frustrations back at him. Well done on this one. I am still voting for Mowry in the primary.