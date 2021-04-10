Thune tells KOTA-TV he’s running, and raising money

No shock to SDWC readers, but Senator Thune is telling KOTA-TV today that he’s definitely running for US Senate in 2022.

Thune said that he’s raising money and doing what he feels is necessary to start his re-election effort. and.. Thune said that he expects to make an official announcement later this year or early next year.

Read that all here

While a couple of others are busy running their mouths, it sounds like the Senator is getting ready to run a campaign.