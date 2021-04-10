No shock to SDWC readers, but Senator Thune is telling KOTA-TV today that he’s definitely running for US Senate in 2022.
Thune said that he’s raising money and doing what he feels is necessary to start his re-election effort.
and..
Thune said that he expects to make an official announcement later this year or early next year.
While a couple of others are busy running their mouths, it sounds like the Senator is getting ready to run a campaign.
5 thoughts on “Thune tells KOTA-TV he’s running, and raising money”
Not to nitpick, but he didn’t actually say that he’s running again.
I think it’s fantastic .. Thune should run.
Lots of glad handing people who voted for Trump .. it’s stunning.
Did anybody ask him what he’s going to do on election reform, and how his actions this past election cycle were secretly to protect the republic?
Because I see Thune’s actions directly connected to a border crisis, a DC lock down, and unrest among our ranks.
I saw him vote against Democracy. I saw him whip democracy in front of the entire country.
I didn’t forget, and I think that SD Trump voters didn’t, either.
But if I were Thune’s campaign manager right now, I would be adding extra fluoride to the water to try to help people forget how I lacked courage at the most important moment in our nation’s modern history.
To me, it’s really that big of a deal.
We need people enlisting who are willing to fight (politically).
Ladder climbers need not apply right now?
But I could be wrong.
I’m monitoring Thune’s communications and hoping that I’m just wrong, and that it’s not just another case of a weak man caving to corruption.
Maybe Thune is not weak, wealthy, and morally bankrupt.
Please, educate me.
But please, do not reeducate me.
That is all.
Somebody should educate Dale, that’s for sure.
Glad to hear. I’ve know John for 25 years and he’s one of the most decent people out there.
John has been a great senator for our state. A tried and true South Dakota kid. Look forward to helping him with his solid win