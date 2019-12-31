Top Political Stories of 2019: #4 – Meth. Have you heard about it?
“Meth. We’re On it.”
The tagline didn’t just grab attention, but exploded across social media like a white-hot comet the instant the media campaign was announced from the Department of Social Services with the full endorsement of Governor Kristi Noem.
You wouldn’t know it from the way people have carried on, but the Governor has actually been talking about the dangers of methamphetamines for some time.
In 2018, early on in her Gubernatorial campaign, the then candidate Kristi Noem made some promises regarding meth education and prevention programs:
SAFER COMMUNITIES, STRONGER FAMILIES
PREVENT WHEN POSSIBLE
Close the gateways. Whether the gateway drug is marijuana or a legal prescription painkiller, the slope toward addiction can often be a slippery one. As governor, I will oppose all attempts to legalize marijuana. At the same time, I will work with medical professionals and the state legislature to enact reasonable limits on opioid prescriptions and support provider education and training.
Implement research-based meth prevention programs. Drug overdoses are the leading cause of death among Americans under age 50. In South Dakota, drug use, including methamphetamine use, is rising dramatically. In fact, drug arrests hit their highest point in a decade last year. We must change course. My administration will work to expand evidence-based education and prevention programs. Every South Dakotan should know and understand the signs of addiction as well as the dangers of meth use to aid in early intervention.
The expansion of meth education and prevention programs was foundational to the Governor’s campaign for office, and the Governor had made efforts on it earlier this year, such as when she urged HHS Secretary Azar to Address Meth Epidemic, and entered into a contract with the Rosebud Sioux Tribe to expand treatment options. The Governor added specific troopers in the Highway patrol to address meth interdiction, and hosted 10 tribal leaders for a luncheon at the Governor’s Residence to discuss ways we can work together to educate people on the dangers of meth and root out meth.
Literally, Kristi’s first weekly column as Governor promised to “work to expand prevention and treatment programs” and to “do more to educate our young people about the effects of meth and give them strategies to avoid it.” She also noted that the state would “help every South Dakotan learn to identify the early signs of meth use to increase early referrals to treatment.
Since nearly day one of her campaign, in no uncertain terms Governor Kristi Noem has been promising to expand education and prevention of meth.
So, what happened? She actually went and did something that did more than the ho-hum, run of the mill “don’t do drugs” education effort that has been going on for time immemorial. The Governor approved an education program that grabbed people’s attention.
And not just a little. It got the attention of not just South Dakota, but a million armchair quarterbacks across social media. It was everywhere.
As I wrote after the campaign came out, like it or not, the “Meth – We’re on it” ad campaign has had a societal impact, and raised it from a ho-hum issue to what newspaper ad people call “Top of Mind Awareness.” It’s reached the point where people are familiar enough with the tagline to parody it – and have others know what the reference is.
Looking back across the year, it seems as if people who weren’t paying attention point to the meth campaign and try to claim it was bad or it wasn’t successful in some manner. But they’d be wrong.
The Governor promised an expansion of education programs on meth. And it looks like she’s delivering.
And unlike some state-led drug education campaigns in the past, I think she has all our attention.
But, is it working? Less than 100 phone calls is not a lot.
“exploded across social media like a white-hot comet”
Hotter than a two dollar pistol.
Brilliant campaign.
Those who don’t like it, I estimate, are embarrassed about being on meth or one of its cousins?
Word on then street is that a counter campaign is being organized by the dentists union, headquartered in Golden Valley, Arizona.
“Save the meth, do more coke.”
da da, CHING!
At least she took a shot, but it was clearly an airball. Anyone that doesn’t see that, is looking through partisan lenses.
I’m an Independent with a Masters degree (MS, not MBA) from a very good school and 20 years experience in business (some of which was marketing).
This campaign was an absolute home run .. some campaigns are designed to direct sell, others are designed to build awareness.
Meth is a HUGE issue in South Dakota.
I call it the magical work ethic methacorn.
No meth means a level playing field at work for people who don’t use performance enhancing drugs .. and like having whiter teeth.
The thing about this that bothers me is that there’s no change to how we treat drug addicts. We’re still locking them up at record rates. Who’s going to admit they have a problem when there’s a chance they’ll go to jail and make everything worse? Kristi wants people to think she’s on it but awareness doesn’t mean spit if no one takes action for fear of persecution. Ravnsborg isn’t helping when he wants to repeal presumptive probation. The war on drugs is over, drugs won. Now let’s re-think this problem beyond a risque marketing campaign.
But what does a bumper sticker slogan and a few cute ads accomplish? What was the purpose of the advertising campaign? Saying “we’re on it” and actually doing anything about it are two different things.
Are we supposed to support funding for treatment of addiction? Really? Is the governor going to ask taxpayers to pick up the tab for self-inflicted medical problems? How many of us want to pay for that? There’s a point at which people go back to saying “it’s not my problem; you did this to yourself, pay for your own treatment.”
An ad campaign which tells us that meth addiction is everybody’s problem eventually slams into a reality check: it’s NOT everybody’s problem.