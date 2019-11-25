Do I need to point out that it is obvious that the Meth ad campaign was a win?

One of the commenters was asking for my take on the State of SD’s Meth Campaign, because apparently there haven’t been enough people weighing in with their opinions on it.
Why would I need to chime in just for the sake of chiming in?
This past week while this was all going on, I’ve been working, continuing to fight a rotten cold, working on ad/print jobs, trying to get a somewhat disorganized teenager off to NYC, and unexpectedly replacing/rebuilding/painting my master bathroom from a broken sink.
Of course, the sink was the least of my worries, as the faucet had been leaking for some time, meaning I needed to replace it, and fix the wall, and the previous cabinet was just beat to heck, courtesy of my 7 kids, demanding that as well. Now it actually looks quite nice, but it was unfortunately time consuming.
But.. I’m getting off track. “The” Meth campaign that everyone has been talking about since it came out, and we continue to dither over and talk about it.
If we’re still talking about it, it’s pretty obvious. If the goal was to get people talking about the Meth problem in SD, it was nothing but a win. Any boring run-of-the-mill message – “Meth is bad,” “Don’t do meth,’ or some other boilerplate copy – that armchair quarterbacks claim would have been better would not have even made a bubble on the surface.
We’ve seen them before. They’ve done all those before. They wanted to do something loud and disruptive with this ad campaign. They disrupted the status quo and got everyone’s attention. They made it obvious that it’s everyone’s problem.
The amount of media messaging clutter that any ad campaign has to punch through to achieve public consciousness is unbelievable (I believe it is in excess of 5000 competing messages a day now). This one did just that, it punched through.
Like it or not, this ad campaign has had a societal impact, and raised it from a ho-hum issue to what newspaper ad people call “Top of Mind Awareness.” Even with our short attention spans, there is nothing that we are talking about more as a state right now, and we’ll be talking about it for some time to come.
Doing the occasional bail bond, I see plenty of arrests for meth. People I know from other settings. People who live surprisingly close to me in a very “kid central” suburban neighborhood with two schools in sight. Meth and meth related crimes are not just something that happen in other towns. They’re selling it just around the corner. People actually need to be aware.
Maybe a hard shock to the system was needed to get people out of their complacency and get them talking about meth in our state.
No one can claim that we’re not talking about it.
I think there are 2 main (serious) complaints about the campaign, neither are addressed in this post.
1) the (hefty) contract was given to a Minnesota company when it seems like several from SD would have sufficed.
2) The money could have been better spent. Not on a better campaign, but on treatment programs that have been proven to be effective.
Any thoughts on either issue?
1) In the past, administrations have been criticized for using in-state agencies, so it would seem that you cannot win with this. SD state law doesn’t give preference to in-state companies, although choosing the “best” ad campaign is of course subjective.
2) The state spends alot of money on treatment programs and Noem has increased that spending. She has said over and over that fighting meth has three legs: education and prevention, treatment, and law enforcement.
Potheads don’t like the campaign.
But people are NOT talking about the meth problem, they are laughing at the ad. They think it’s funny. If they consider it a serious problem, why are they laughing? It’s funny because it’s somebody else’s problem. This is the opposite of the desired result.
They aren’t talking about what to do about meth addiction, they are complaining about the way the state spends the taxpayers’ money.
Now that meth addiction is a laughingstock and somebody else’s problem, expect resistance to spending any more public funds on it. Epic fail.
I’ll comment. 🙂
1a): This is a marketing campaign which requires an integrated strategy of advertising, free media (this discussion is an example), website coordination, etc. This is not “hefty” when one considers the expectations of “changing the game/awareness” about meth. In fact, if DSS doesn’t have a plan for future expenditures, they are being penny-wise with regard to making a long-term impact. This requires a long-term commitment.
1b): When you want to go outside the box, it might be necessary to go out-side the state. I know our in-state advertising firms have clients with almost no (if any) presence in the state. Certain ideas and creativity are found where they are found. Creativity is no place for parochialism and net-net I’m pretty sure our advertising firms are ahead on in-state vs. out-of-state revenue.
1c): In retrospect, there are people who are asserting the prior ridiculed “Don’t jerk and drive” was a raving success because of anecdotal conversations with people who have hit deer. They talk about how they now know they aren’t to avoid the animal but concentrate on staying straight and maintain control of the car. How many lives were saved for that ridiculed campaign? If it prevented just one roll-over and saved one life, I think the ridicule a bargain. However, maybe the impact on “reputation risk” for the advertising firm was such the Governor just decided to not expose an in-state firm to the ridicule. I have no idea if this is true. But, by speculating, it might have been a consideration.
2): Prevention is always more cost-effective than treatment. Because meth use ultimately costs so much in crime, incarceration, treatment, family benefits, and lost lifetime income, the cost-benefit ratio of spending money on advertising is a no-brainer. I think if this campaign 20 people from using meth, we might be money ahead over their lifetime.
P.S. Thanks Pat for a succinct statement summarizing this. I belong to two morning groups. In the decade+ I’ve been in both, never have we discussed meth, until now.
Great comments Troy! Great comments.
If I may so bold as to share my two cents regarding your questions.
1) I agree. I’m a buy local – stay local kind of gal. That said, I wonder if they used a MN firm to stay clear of the favoritism charge. I mean they probably would have used the same ole same ole Lawrence and Schiller kind of firms and perhaps we wouldn’t have gotten the bold in your face campaign that we now have. Maybe they wanted something different (just pondering that out loud). I still wish a SD firm would have handled the campaign and I’d love it even more if it had been a small firm.
2) It’s easy to say why not spend it on something better….however, I know our Attorney General ran on a platform of building a meth specific rehab center in the West side of the state and quite honestly I heard lots of push back on that. Sadly, many conservatives have picked up the Clinton banter of the 1994 crime bill and actually think throwing everyone in a cage is the way to handle addictions.
As a person who has been in marketing since 1992 my thought is it’s easy to say “spend it better,” now that the campaign has disrupted the norms as Pat suggests. However, without the disruption occurring FIRST – the idea of actually doing something about our really big meth problem means nothing to those who have been lulled to sleep in their quiet unaware lives. It’s in those sleepy places that the unaware tend to throw massive fits over someone doing something. It is often seen as just another addiction problem or another crime. Comments often follow the standard diatribe of “if you don’t want to get arrested don’t commit crimes.”
Now that the problem is exposed and poking every South Dakotan in the eye, spending money to address the meth issue is not going to get the status quo kickback….certainly no one can deny we have an alert Governor and that SD has a meth issue.