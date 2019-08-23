State, Rosebud Sioux Tribe Enter Contract to Expand Meth Treatment

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem today announced that the Department of Social Services entered into a contract with the Rosebud Sioux Tribe to operate the only Intensive Methamphetamine Treatment Program operated by a tribal treatment program in South Dakota. The contract will expand treatment services for adults with a severe methamphetamine use disorder who require more intensive treatment and support due to the imminent risk for relapse.

“Meth is a serious issue in South Dakota that not only devastates individuals, but tears apart families,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “As we work to expand addiction prevention across the state, I’m thrilled to partner with the Rosebud Sioux Tribe in prioritizing treatment services. This partnership will have a tremendous impact on increasing access to services for people struggling with addiction and helping them along the road to recovery.”

The contract with Rosebud Sioux Tribe increases the number of providers for Intensive Methamphetamine Treatment to six across the state. This will be the only Intensive Methamphetamine Treatment program operated by a tribal treatment program. These providers utilize best practices shown to be effective in the treatment of methamphetamine use disorder.

“This contract will go a long way toward helping people beat their meth addiction and return to their jobs and families,” said Department of Social Services Secretary Laurie Gill. “Individuals seeking treatment for a methamphetamine use disorder may be treated at any treatment agency, and the majority may be treated on an outpatient basis in their home community. Individuals with a severe disorder may require long-term treatment to allow for recovery of cognitive capacity and ongoing case management, in addition to treatment, to aid and support recovery.”

This contract is a result of a request for proposal to provide methamphetamine treatment services in South Dakota.

Earlier this year, Noem allocated state dollars for meth education and awareness, added four additional meth troopers to South Dakota’s Highway Patrol ranks, and added two Drug and Criminal Investigation agents in order to increase drug enforcement. This fall, Noem will launch a targeted meth awareness campaign to expose South Dakotans to the danger of meth use.

