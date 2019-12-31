Top Political Stories of 2019: #4 – Meth. Have you heard about it?

“Meth. We’re On it.”

The tagline didn’t just grab attention, but exploded across social media like a white-hot comet the instant the media campaign was announced from the Department of Social Services with the full endorsement of Governor Kristi Noem.

You wouldn’t know it from the way people have carried on, but the Governor has actually been talking about the dangers of methamphetamines for some time.

In 2018, early on in her Gubernatorial campaign, the then candidate Kristi Noem made some promises regarding meth education and prevention programs:

SAFER COMMUNITIES, STRONGER FAMILIES PREVENT WHEN POSSIBLE Close the gateways. Whether the gateway drug is marijuana or a legal prescription painkiller, the slope toward addiction can often be a slippery one. As governor, I will oppose all attempts to legalize marijuana. At the same time, I will work with medical professionals and the state legislature to enact reasonable limits on opioid prescriptions and support provider education and training. Implement research-based meth prevention programs. Drug overdoses are the leading cause of death among Americans under age 50. In South Dakota, drug use, including methamphetamine use, is rising dramatically. In fact, drug arrests hit their highest point in a decade last year. We must change course. My administration will work to expand evidence-based education and prevention programs. Every South Dakotan should know and understand the signs of addiction as well as the dangers of meth use to aid in early intervention.

Read that here.

The expansion of meth education and prevention programs was foundational to the Governor’s campaign for office, and the Governor had made efforts on it earlier this year, such as when she urged HHS Secretary Azar to Address Meth Epidemic, and entered into a contract with the Rosebud Sioux Tribe to expand treatment options. The Governor added specific troopers in the Highway patrol to address meth interdiction, and hosted 10 tribal leaders for a luncheon at the Governor’s Residence to discuss ways we can work together to educate people on the dangers of meth and root out meth.

Literally, Kristi’s first weekly column as Governor promised to “work to expand prevention and treatment programs” and to “do more to educate our young people about the effects of meth and give them strategies to avoid it.” She also noted that the state would “help every South Dakotan learn to identify the early signs of meth use to increase early referrals to treatment.

Since nearly day one of her campaign, in no uncertain terms Governor Kristi Noem has been promising to expand education and prevention of meth.

So, what happened? She actually went and did something that did more than the ho-hum, run of the mill “don’t do drugs” education effort that has been going on for time immemorial. The Governor approved an education program that grabbed people’s attention.

And not just a little. It got the attention of not just South Dakota, but a million armchair quarterbacks across social media. It was everywhere.

As I wrote after the campaign came out, like it or not, the “Meth – We’re on it” ad campaign has had a societal impact, and raised it from a ho-hum issue to what newspaper ad people call “Top of Mind Awareness.” It’s reached the point where people are familiar enough with the tagline to parody it – and have others know what the reference is.

Looking back across the year, it seems as if people who weren’t paying attention point to the meth campaign and try to claim it was bad or it wasn’t successful in some manner. But they’d be wrong.

The Governor promised an expansion of education programs on meth. And it looks like she’s delivering.

And unlike some state-led drug education campaigns in the past, I think she has all our attention.