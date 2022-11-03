Tusli Gabbard appears with Governor Kristi Noem in Rapid and Sioux Falls today November 2, 2022 @SoDakCampaigns From Facebook – Governor Kristi Noem has posted photos if you weren’t there to see it in person.. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
16 thoughts on “Tusli Gabbard appears with Governor Kristi Noem in Rapid and Sioux Falls today”
Talking about freedom while being opposed to legal marijuana is top tier stupid.
I understand you want:
child use to grow, like Colorado where child use went up 61%
teen suicide to increase
traffic deaths to rise because of dope use
kids to be more depressed
Apply the same standards to alcohol or be a hypocrite
It takes a special kind of stupid to believe, and even more so to make, the equivalency argument between marijuana and alcohol. A vast majority of people who drink alcohol do so because they like the taste and do not drink enough of it, usually no more than one or two drinks, for it to affect their mental or physical state, but 100% of marijuana users use marijuana in order to change their mental and physical state.
It takes a special kind of stupid to believe all users will become dope heads or if the same was true all alcohol user will become alcoholics
I don’t recall anyone ever saying these don’t apply to alcohol, because they do. But why make another vice legal when looking at the problems that have been generated in other states that have made it legal?
Also, when prohibition was repealed did that act make the social ills associated with alcohol disappear? What makes you think it won’t be the same with marijuana?
The Colorado Division of Criminal Justice released its biennial report that says otherwise to your misleading “facts”
https://cdpsdocs.state.co.us/ors/docs/reports/2021-SB13-283_Rpt.pdf
How was I to know, she was with the Russians too?
Who is the conservative in these pictures?
TRICK QUESTION—there isn’t one.
Extreme? Tulsi’s Bernie Sanders button isn’t even dusty yet.
I am just not a fan of plastic surgery, I think it is like a tattoo, it starts with one, and next thing you know you are 10 procedures deep. Then you have half your face paralyzed with the other half full of filler. It should be illegal, I’ve never seen anyone look better with the use of plastic surgery. If Kristi can ban marijuana for her perception of nobody getting “smarter” (as if she has the capacity to judge that), then I should be able to ban this plastic surgery.
Anyone else find it ironic that right before this Tulsi came out as a Republican, is it to tee up the idea of a Noem / Gabbard ticket?
~ I am just not a fan of plastic surgery, ~
You really must hate Nancy Pelosi.
I can’t say I “hate” anyone who has had plastic surgery, but I can say I don’t like the look of it. That would even apply to my mother if she were to receive plastic surgery.
I’ll stick by my stance, lets make elective plastic surgery illegal, I haven’t seen anyone look better by getting it. It doesn’t matter if they feel better to themselves, this is about me, and we must force my beliefs on everyone. Why is it okay to regulate gender change plastic surgery, but we let these injections of poison and filler go on? You must really hate kids.
Tulsi Bernie Bro Hard Left to Hard Right chasing the spotlight.
These ladies love a good line for their autograph.
Noem/Gabbard 2024! Birds of a feather flock together!