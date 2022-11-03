Tusli Gabbard appears with Governor Kristi Noem in Rapid and Sioux Falls today November 2, 2022 @SoDakCampaigns From Facebook – Governor Kristi Noem has posted photos if you weren’t there to see it in person.. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
One thought on “Tusli Gabbard appears with Governor Kristi Noem in Rapid and Sioux Falls today”
Talking about freedom while being opposed to legal marijuana is top tier stupid.