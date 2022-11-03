Kristi for Governor Campaign Launches New Ad: “Dream On”

@SoDakCampaigns

 SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA – Today, the Kristi for Governor campaign launched a new ad, “Dream On,” which details what Jamie Smith could do on his first day as Governor if given the opportunity to enact his liberal agenda.

“Imagine what I [Jamie Smith] could do on my first day as Governor,” the ad dreams. “Taxes, I’ll raise them. Girls’ sports, open them up to men. Vaccine mandates, done. Guns, we’ll take them. But I definitely won’t do anything about illegal immigrants. My buddy, Joe, will be pretty proud of me.”

Every extremist policy position included in the ad is consistent with Jamie Smith’s voting record. To find more information on that record, visit JamieandJoe.com.

“Jamie Smith is too extreme for South Dakota,” said Ian Fury, Communications Director at Kristi for Governor. “The people of South Dakota deserve a governor who will defend our South Dakota way of life and stand up to Joe Biden’s liberal agenda – and they have that in Governor Kristi Noem.”

14 thoughts on “Kristi for Governor Campaign Launches New Ad: “Dream On””

    1. it has been sad to see. the reliance on distorted misquotes says “win at all costs” and even if you support the governor, who needs this kind of game playing when you’re so proud of your own message? it sends a very mixed message to anyone who isn’t a deep state conservative.

  3. “Every extremist policy position included in the ad is consistent with Jamie Smith’s voting record.”

    Wow. I have never seen a Republican in South Dakota be this deceitful. In an interview where Smith talks about eliminating the grocery tax and replacing a small part of it with marijuana taxes… she deliberately mangles his statement to mean the opposite. She claims that he will “raise” taxes in ad after nauseating ad. On top of that, she now has THE SAME VIEWS as Jamie Smith on those issues.

    The Good Ol’ Boy Network in Pierre may have been booted four years ago. But she replaced it with something worse.

    2. If we lived in a purple state she’d lose in a landslide

      Registration advantage will save her…but worst Republican governor i have ever seen

  7. This is really well done. I’m not sure if this is b-roll footage from Smith himself or a stunt double.

    Negative attacks work. That’s why they do them.

  8. Putting words in his mouth. This is about the third ad in a row that does it. NOTHING in that ad… is true.

    I voted for Thune and Dusty Johnson. In my entire life, I have voted for only a few Democrats. But I couldn’t wait to vote against her.

  10. Fearmongering is routinely used in psychological warfare for the purpose of influencing a target population. The tactics often involves defamation of an enemy by means of smear campaigns. It is a form of MANIPULATION. Signed, a Republican that will no longer be voting for Noem.

