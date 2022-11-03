Kristi for Governor Campaign Launches New Ad: “Dream On”
SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA – Today, the Kristi for Governor campaign launched a new ad, “Dream On,” which details what Jamie Smith could do on his first day as Governor if given the opportunity to enact his liberal agenda.
“Imagine what I [Jamie Smith] could do on my first day as Governor,” the ad dreams. “Taxes, I’ll raise them. Girls’ sports, open them up to men. Vaccine mandates, done. Guns, we’ll take them. But I definitely won’t do anything about illegal immigrants. My buddy, Joe, will be pretty proud of me.”
Every extremist policy position included in the ad is consistent with Jamie Smith’s voting record. To find more information on that record, visit JamieandJoe.com.
“Jamie Smith is too extreme for South Dakota,” said Ian Fury, Communications Director at Kristi for Governor. “The people of South Dakota deserve a governor who will defend our South Dakota way of life and stand up to Joe Biden’s liberal agenda – and they have that in Governor Kristi Noem.”
###
14 thoughts on “Kristi for Governor Campaign Launches New Ad: “Dream On””
And you wonder whybpeople hate politics…..when you have ads that lie like this
it has been sad to see. the reliance on distorted misquotes says “win at all costs” and even if you support the governor, who needs this kind of game playing when you’re so proud of your own message? it sends a very mixed message to anyone who isn’t a deep state conservative.
Attack, attack, attack… with a good helping of dishonesty. It’s what she does.
“Every extremist policy position included in the ad is consistent with Jamie Smith’s voting record.”
Wow. I have never seen a Republican in South Dakota be this deceitful. In an interview where Smith talks about eliminating the grocery tax and replacing a small part of it with marijuana taxes… she deliberately mangles his statement to mean the opposite. She claims that he will “raise” taxes in ad after nauseating ad. On top of that, she now has THE SAME VIEWS as Jamie Smith on those issues.
The Good Ol’ Boy Network in Pierre may have been booted four years ago. But she replaced it with something worse.
When you can not campaign on your own accomplishments and integrity you make false attacks on your opponent
What gets me is how she says im such a christian and then does everything against christian values
Is she running up the score? Why run negative ads when she is up 20%?
She has so much to run on positively.
Does she though?
If we lived in a purple state she’d lose in a landslide
Registration advantage will save her…but worst Republican governor i have ever seen
This is really well done. I’m not sure if this is b-roll footage from Smith himself or a stunt double.
Negative attacks work. That’s why they do them.
Stunt double. Reminds me of the Steinbrenner scenes in Seinfeld.
Putting words in his mouth. This is about the third ad in a row that does it. NOTHING in that ad… is true.
I voted for Thune and Dusty Johnson. In my entire life, I have voted for only a few Democrats. But I couldn’t wait to vote against her.
The Trump style of campaigning never was and never will be “cute”. It makes the candidate look stupid.
Fearmongering is routinely used in psychological warfare for the purpose of influencing a target population. The tactics often involves defamation of an enemy by means of smear campaigns. It is a form of MANIPULATION. Signed, a Republican that will no longer be voting for Noem.