Under the weather.. but a good time to think about the stories of the year.

Last night brought a surprise, with my youngest daughter informing us she had the flu by “ralphing” in her bed early in the evening. And what a generous child – she was nice enough to pass on the flu to me this AM!
As I’m working on my recovery, it did give me a few free moments to contemplate the annual exercise of what our top ten political stories of the year are. Could they include the death of Medicaid expansion in South Dakota? Noem in for Governor, while Mickelson took a pass? The continued crumbling of the Democrat Party?
I’d love to hear your suggestions. You know where the comment section is – Sound off, and let me know as I page through the year’s posts and work in the list myself.
Trump’s win was hands down the biggest political upset were probably ever going to see in our lifetime. It didn’t surprise people who actually went door to door but it surprised and exposed certain media.
Statewide the utter collapse of the Democrats. Further proved by the rats fleeing the sinking ship (Heuther).
The rebirth of Stace Nelson.
Top story of 2016:
“South Dakota blogger contracts influenza on third day of Christmas”
#ThreeFrenchHeaves