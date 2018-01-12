United States Supreme Court Grants State’s Petition to Review Tax Fairness Case

PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Marty Jackley announced today that the United States Supreme Court has granted the State’s petition for a writ of certiorari filed in State of South Dakota v. Wayfair, Overstock and Newegg.

“South Dakota is leading the nation to fight for main street America. As Attorney General, I will give main street businesses a strong and long awaited voice in our highest court,” said Jackley. “I want to extend my appreciation for the support we have received from the 35 Attorneys General, the National Governors Association, educational leaders, and the business community to bring tax fairness for our local retailers and to help support main street businesses.”

Now that the United States Supreme Court has decided to hear the case, the parties will move forward with final briefing. The briefs provide each party with an opportunity to explain to the Court why they should win the case.

Ultimately, the State asks the U.S. Supreme Court to overrule the physical-presence requirement which currently prevents the State from requiring out-of-state retailers to remit taxes for sales made within South Dakota.

