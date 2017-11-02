Video: Noem featured in House rollout of GOP Tax Reform Package Posted on November 2, 2017 by Pat Powers — 1 Comment ↓ If you caught the post below, the House rolled out it’s tax reform package today, and Congresswoman Kristi Noem was one of those featured: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related
Good video for Kristi!