We’ve got 4 – now 4 – do we have 5 Republican Attorney General Candidates?

(Sorry. Couldn’t help but flash back to my auctioneer days.)
The Attorney General’s race seems to be showing some signs of growing from the field of the 4 current candidates. The word on the street is that Charles McGuigan, Jason Ravnsborg, Lance Russell and John Fitzgerald might be joined by former Butte County States Attorney Jim Seward, who’s most recent public service was as general counsel to Governor Dennis Daugaard from 2011 through 2016.
The word I’ve been hearing since this weekend is that Seward is making phone calls and testing the waters to see if there’s room for him to enter the already crowded field.
A Rapid City Journal article on his departure last year had Governor Daugaard praising Seward’s work during his tenure.
The governor praised Seward’s time in the Capitol, describing him as a valued member of his executive committee.
“Jim led our state’s efforts to reform the criminal justice system and our ongoing efforts to repeal unnecessary statutes and rules,” Daugaard said. “He has been a trusted confident and advisor and more importantly a good friend. I will miss him, but I wish him the very best.”
Will he make the leap and join the field? Stay tuned!
I can’t think of one states attorney who would support him after pushing SB 70 through which has been a disaster.
I know many delegates who would support him because he’s a very good candidate. He’s more of a rockstar. And let’s not forget state’s attorneys aren’t involved because they don’t want to pick sides between McGuigan and Fitzgerald. Ask them.
Let’s also not forget that the AG, state’s attorney association and most legislators voted for SB 70.
Republicans want to win. If Seward gets in he will be a big enthusiastic personality that could really change this race instantly.
Doesn’t mean he wins but he’s a strong contender.
Clearly a most chaotic race with fellows running the gamoot from insaner than most to mostly normal. And all of them are handsome devils!
Seward will be disappointed to find little to nothing in support. Maybe him and Hubbel can join up for the perfect ticket.
Mr. Seward, please return to your cushy job at the Black Hills Corporation and leave our criminal justice system alone. You, sir, have done enough damage with both juvenile and adult reform.
My analysis: The establishment and legal community is concerned about the possibility of Jason Ravnsborg (or even Lance Russell) winning this race and doesn’t think McGuigan or Fitzgerald can beat him so they’re looking for an alternative.
Don’t be surprised, if Seward gets in, if McGuigan departs the race shortly after.
Contested races are a sign of a healthy party and a party with diverse ideas.
I’m not sure how many positions are open seats in 2018 but if races aren’t contested we are deprived of choices. We need to let the cream rise to the top.
With 4 people in the race it makes me think Seward feels he has something to add to the conversation in 2018. Good for him. Good for the other 4 already running. High praise to go around.
Why aren’t there any Democrats running for AG? These races should be contests of ideas.
*Brunner is a top notch incumbent and should be met with a coronation across party lines.