What’s that smell, Jo? It might be your claim of being a biotech company.

I caught this commercial last night, and I can’t help but call a little bit of BS on a claim that Liberal Democrat candidate for Sioux Falls Mayor Jolene Loetscher makes. Or maybe, it’s more appropriately termed “DS.”

At about 10 seconds in, Loetscher makes the bold claim that she’s “created two successful companies in biotechnology, and communications.” Wait a second… Biotechnology?

Yes, she and her spouse have a marketing firm. But as far as biotechnology goes.. I have to question the claim. Because it doesn’t really seem …accurate.

According to the website for Loetscher’s dog poop cleaning service, her business can provide genetic testing of dog poop to see if someone is letting their dog poop in places, and not picking it up. But according to her own website, they don’t do any actual genetic testing. They send it to a company called pooprints..

….who her company acts as a franchisee for:

Here’s the note on the PooPrints website noting they’re a franchisee:

The PooPrints people actually seem to be the ones who are an actual biotechnology company…

Whereas Jolene Loetscher’s company…. well, it looks like they pick up doggy doo, and distribute test kits which get sent into a lab for testing and matching. It would be like the geneology testing for ancestry.com claiming they’re a biotechnology company. Which is not a claim you hear them making.

They are a distributor of tests that get sent into a biotechnology company and are provided the results.

The only difference is ancestry.com isn’t running for mayor and trying to inflate their resume.

So is Loetscher a businesswoman? Sure. Franchisee? Absolutely.

But running a biotechnology company? I’m going to call that claim a bit of puffery.

Or “puppery,” if you will.

