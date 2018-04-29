What’s the latest in the Sioux Falls Mayor’s race?

We’re down to counting the hours before the Sioux Falls Mayoral Runoff election, and there’s been a flurry of activity taking place this weekend as the campaigns try to wrap up their support and turn out their voters on May 1st.

Paul TenHaken’s campaign is quite the flurry of activity.

Friday Night, an advocacy call went out from Congresswoman Kristi Noem endorsing and supporting Paul in the Mayoral race among all of the campaign’s other activity.

Saturday was a big day, with door knocking, calls, and signs. Lots and lots of signs. The TenHaken campaign was asking volunteers to come in between 10-4 for door knocking, etcetera. I was in Sioux Falls, and popped in just to be nosy. It was a constant stream of people coming in asking for TenHaken signs to put in their yard.

The campaign wasn’t recruiting these people – they were coming and asking for signs!

This morning, while the newspaper seemed to be silent with advertising from TenHaken’s opponent Jolene Loetscher (or at least it wasn’t noticeable) Paul TenHaken had a massive ad on the back of the Voices Section with businesswomen, elected officials, wives, mothers, and other community leaders who all support Paul:

While TenHaken was showing his support on Saturday, his opponent Jolene Loetscher spent her evening doing something else at the Democrat Patry’s big McGovern Dinner:

5. Mayoral candidate embraces party affiliation In a surprise appearance, mayoral candidate Jolene Loetscher spoke to attendees and said that while her race is nonpartisan, she felt she could embrace her Democratic party affiliation since the state Republican Party has campaigned for her opponent.

So, the Liberal Democrat candidate for mayor is now deciding to embrace the fact that she’s a liberal Democrat? …..Because we somehow didn’t know before…?

Hang on for Tuesday!

