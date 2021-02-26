While COVID has been banished, the aftereffects seem to be lingering on.

A couple of weeks back, I’d written on my household’s bout with COVID and the experimental infusion treatment that I’d been given. If you recall from my post, COVID for me was mainly in the form of body aches and low-grade fever. My oldest son who got it mainly experienced it in the form of ridiculously chapped lips.. and his deployment to the Navy now being pushed back 2 months.

Of course, the youngest ones bounced back in a matter of days like they never had it. What COVID?

For me, receiving the experimental monocyte treatment seemed to have been at the same time the viral tipping point where a lot of fatigue has set in, coinciding with the point in the COVID cycle where people reported that symptoms start raging.

After some challenges in managing bronchial irritation which has been my biggest cross to bear (think hacking cough that never wants to leave), 3 ½ weeks out I think I’m rounding the bend and on the uphill track. I’m definitely out of quarantine, but there’s still this sense of my body constantly telling me that it has a ridiculous drive for constant hydration (and lean protein – think tons of chicken breast), and not as much tolerance for my daily work schedule as I want.

At 54 years old, as I told a friend yesterday, if the worst thing I feel is needing to rest and it’s taking a while to get back to 100%, that’s ok. There are a lot of people who are far worse off than I am.

With the course of experimental treatment telling me I can go get a vaccination 3 months after, it looks like I’ll be in line in mid-May, and gladfully getting poked if it stands a chance at preventing any reinfections until COVID has run it’s course.

And as before, kudos to the care & service from the medical community at Avera Clinic.