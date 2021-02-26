A couple of weeks back, I’d written on my household’s bout with COVID and the experimental infusion treatment that I’d been given. If you recall from my post, COVID for me was mainly in the form of body aches and low-grade fever. My oldest son who got it mainly experienced it in the form of ridiculously chapped lips.. and his deployment to the Navy now being pushed back 2 months.
Of course, the youngest ones bounced back in a matter of days like they never had it. What COVID?
For me, receiving the experimental monocyte treatment seemed to have been at the same time the viral tipping point where a lot of fatigue has set in, coinciding with the point in the COVID cycle where people reported that symptoms start raging.
After some challenges in managing bronchial irritation which has been my biggest cross to bear (think hacking cough that never wants to leave), 3 ½ weeks out I think I’m rounding the bend and on the uphill track. I’m definitely out of quarantine, but there’s still this sense of my body constantly telling me that it has a ridiculous drive for constant hydration (and lean protein – think tons of chicken breast), and not as much tolerance for my daily work schedule as I want.
At 54 years old, as I told a friend yesterday, if the worst thing I feel is needing to rest and it’s taking a while to get back to 100%, that’s ok. There are a lot of people who are far worse off than I am.
With the course of experimental treatment telling me I can go get a vaccination 3 months after, it looks like I’ll be in line in mid-May, and gladfully getting poked if it stands a chance at preventing any reinfections until COVID has run it’s course.
And as before, kudos to the care & service from the medical community at Avera Clinic.
6 thoughts on “While COVID has been banished, the aftereffects seem to be lingering on.”
I know that your readers fight over the right course of action in regards to Covid, but we all wish you and your family the best. The virus is tough on a good number of us. Get Well Soon.
Why wearing a mask to potentially prevent this infection or at least to lower the severity …has become political is beyond belief…many refuse to wear a mask and now refuse the vaccine, denying any benefit exists. They espouse wacko conspiracy theories while we see the deaths of our fellow South Dakota family members, friends, and co-workers. But it is beyond pale that some would not be willing to do these minor precaution to possibly prevent a fatal outcome. Now even more contagious and deadly Coronavirus offshoots threaten to spread if we don’t heed the warnings.
DS,
1) Wearing a mask became political the minute it became government mandated. That is on people like you.
2) Some of us are really good at measuring risk for ourselves or others and refused to be bullied by people who think Covid is the only national health challenge.
3) Show me the science these other strains are more contagious and deadly. I’m more than skeptical for one reason: When they were first identified, they had two separate situations: One was two brothers and the other were two people who commuted to work together. Neither were ever hospitalized and in neither case have they ever found the original source. Yet, in the same initial news stories, it was definitively stated this is a more deadly and more contagious strain. No science to back it up and as always a lie is half way around the world before the truth gets its boots on. BTW, there is still no science that shows it is more contagious and deadly.
So, DS, I call bull crap. You just repeat what others who you want to believe tell you. You have done no independent critical thought. You repeating the lie described in #3 is easiest to discern your intellectual rigor on the issue.
Thanks for your post, Troy. You’re on the money on every point.
Glad to read that you’re over the hump with the COVID.
My wife and I got our diagnosis on the 13th…and then had power go out a few days later thanks to the winter storm in Texas. (Move to Texas, they say… it never snows!) Made the recovery quite interesting, especially since we were in quarantine and couldn’t stock up like we needed to. Uff-dah!
Keep getting stronger!
Well stated Troy, agree completely. And Pat, best wishes and prayers for your continued recovery.