Will Republican donations hurt Dem AG Candidate Randy Seiler at Democrat State convention?

It appears as of this weekend that former US Attorney Randy Seiler is going to be challenged at the Democrat State Party convention by the daughter of Russell Means.
Tatwan Means had been rumored as expressing an interest in the past among a few attorneys. Apparently, she wasn’t kidding and jumped in the race, according to Liberal Dem insider Cory Heidelberger.
Normally, one might view Seiler as the automatic front-runner. But, Randy has a couple things in his background that might cause concern for Democrat purists. Such as his $1000 donation to the campaign of Republican candidate for Governor Marty Jackley in 2016:
As well as his donation to the campaign of Republican candidate Tad Perry in 2014:
Dem delegates are no less purists than those who attend the Republican convention. And they may not like the recent big dollar donations, especially to one of the GOP candidates who could be representing the Republican Party in the fall.
Stay tuned.
Donations to a neighbor and former boss. Big deal.
Regarding AG support and vote who the best candidate is over party.
Mr. Seiler could easily get many Republican votes in the general election over the nut jobs running for AG in the GOP side. Ms. Means would not. Seiler is the Dems only chance.
grudznick–thought you liked that handsome devil Russell?
I hope Means carries the day. No one on the GOP side cares about what we should care about. I fall asleep thinking about our AG options. They bore me and there is no recognition or concern for the greatest problems facing the state. Means would be a great step in the right direction.
Steve would a legislative body State and Federal be better paths to create the change you are seeking? The AG enforces the laws created by those bodies and ballot measures right?
The GOP is running its weakest group of candidates for AG ever.
Randy Seiler is the strongest objective candidate by far out of all of them if you put party aside.
I disagree when any Republican gets nominated and links President Obama nominating Seiler together a thousand times he is toast in this state.
Plus a native American woman is an attractive candidate for an office that has never elected a native American or a woman to a 70+ year old white male