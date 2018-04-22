Will Republican donations hurt Dem AG Candidate Randy Seiler at Democrat State convention?

It appears as of this weekend that former US Attorney Randy Seiler is going to be challenged at the Democrat State Party convention by the daughter of Russell Means.

Tatwan Means had been rumored as expressing an interest in the past among a few attorneys. Apparently, she wasn’t kidding and jumped in the race, according to Liberal Dem insider Cory Heidelberger.

Normally, one might view Seiler as the automatic front-runner. But, Randy has a couple things in his background that might cause concern for Democrat purists. Such as his $1000 donation to the campaign of Republican candidate for Governor Marty Jackley in 2016:

As well as his donation to the campaign of Republican candidate Tad Perry in 2014:

Dem delegates are no less purists than those who attend the Republican convention. And they may not like the recent big dollar donations, especially to one of the GOP candidates who could be representing the Republican Party in the fall.

Stay tuned.

Like this: Like Loading...