WND does have a point. Why no mention of refugee status in AAN?

If you’re on Facebook in South Dakota, you’ve likely seen the post from on-line news website World Net Daily come across your newsfeed which is featuring an article coming out of Aberdeen, South Dakota about a Somalian refugee who was convicted of molesting a disabled person with limited communication abilities:

Liban Mohamed, 39, was in the United States for only about a week when he tried to force himself on a 31-year-old woman with severe disabilities. He is not a U.S. citizen, but whether he will be deported in the wake of his conviction remains unclear. The trial for Mohamed was held just a few days before Christmas and not a word of the conviction has made it into the local media, residents of Aberdeen told WND on Tuesday. Mohamed speaks no English and required two interpreters at trial, according to the state’s attorney who prosecuted the case. “I do know he lived in Aberdeen,” prosecutor Christopher White told WND. “The day that it happened, he was staying at the White House Inn hotel in Aberdeen. What came out at trial, in his defense attorney’s opening statement, was that he arrived in Aberdeen that day and had only been in the United States for approximately a week, and he had come to work at the beef plant in Aberdeen. But I don’t know if he had already started working or was about to start work there.” Mohamed mentioned to law enforcement that he had been hired on at the Demkota Ranch beef plant, White said. WND called the executive editor of Aberdeen’s daily newspaper, the American News, and asked why nothing has been reported on the crime committed by Mohamed. He said he had no knowledge of Mohamed’s arrest, trial or conviction. and.. Since the case of Liban Mohamed garnered no media attention, residents are wondering how many other crimes by refugees may have been shielded from public view in Aberdeen and Huron. According to court records obtained by WND, Mohamed was arrested July 30 and indicted by a grand jury on Aug. 15. The jury was seated on Monday, Dec. 19, and the trial was held Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Read it all here.

The main thrust of the story, published yesterday, is that the story had been ignored or buried by the Aberdeen American News, particularly when it came to the part mentioning his status as a refugee.

Interestingly enough, within 8 hours after the story “about their ignoring the story” hit the WND website, the Aberdeen American News only then got around to covering the attempted sexual assault which took place last summer. As you can see by this news clip which was shared on-line.

But one point in the belated coverage seems to be missing, one that particularly goes to the heart of the issue that World Net Daily is offering as their main critique of the Aberdeen American – There is utterly no reference in the story that the person who molested the disabled woman was a Somalian refugee who had been in the country for a week.

As indicated above, WND noted in their story that “residents are wondering how many other crimes by refugees may have been shielded from public view in Aberdeen and Huron.”

With the only mention of the attempted molestation of a disabled woman by the refugee newly placed in the community coming hours after an article critical of their non-coverage of the crime, it’s hard to categorize the WND outrage as just more fake news on Facebook.

The fact that the Aberdeen American News still omitted facts of the story after being publicly excoriated for it only gives credence to accusations that news coverage of crimes being committed by refugees in the community are possibly being shielded from public view.

