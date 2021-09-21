The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan had a story yesterday about the Lt. Governor’s speech at the OGP Lincoln Day Dinner, calling for unity in the party moving into next years’ elections:
However, Rhoden has also seen divisions both at the state and national level among conservative and moderate GOP members.
“In more recent months, we have seen others casting doubt and throwing out terms like RINOs (Republicans In Name Only),” he said.
However, those labeled RINOs have produced policies and legislation that have created economic and other success while following GOP principles, he said.
“We are talking about Republicans topping the habit of putting prefixes on the name Republicans. We need to unite,” he said.
“We have a common real threat to our country right now, and it’s the Biden administration, and it’s the liberals who are destroying our nation. We as Republicans need to unite and put our divisions behind us and, once and for all, get a dose of the big picture of working together for a common goal.”
6 thoughts on “Yankton Press & Dakotan has story on Lt. Gov. Rhoden’s call for unity”
Unity is great, but I’m not joining the “Election was stolen” and the “vaccine is going to kill us” crowd. The Q-anon nuts and Trump-or-die holdouts can kick rocks. The party will move on without them if they aren’t willing to put those lies and bad ideas aside.
Actually the party can’t move on without “them”
If they could, it woulda happened a long time ago.
Sowing division while promoting unity. Nice.
“conservative and moderate GOP members” – this is a very fair contrast.
Let’s have a good, tough competition in the primaries.
The fear is so obviously palpable. Even Thune is too scared to declare he’s running again, I’m sure he’s wanting reassurance #45 isn’t gonna get involved. What a coward.
Long way to go until elections but it’s not trending well for our Con Inc. rulers at the moment.
Or moderates that just want to sell us down the river with Democrats