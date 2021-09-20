With US Senate challenger Mark Mowry in the news today, there was one thing I observed at the GOP dInner this last weekend in Yankton..
I don’t want to assume that Mowry is unpopular in GOP circles, but… dang. When you’re running for US Senate and the only people who want to join you at your table are your wife and your hat, you definitely have a ways to go in the campaign.
3 thoughts on “Don’t want to say Team Mowry is unpopular in GOP circles, but…”
Since there seems to much made of the hat, let’s look at this. If you are going to wear a hat, it is important to remember proper hat etiquette.
First why didn’t the venue offer a hat / coat rack by the door? If they did then his failure to utilize something as simple as a 16d nail on the wall reeks of poor taste and bit egocentric. Most venues has such a place. I’m not even going to address wearing of the hat indoors, at the table.
That is enough of what we can’t see let’s concentrate on what we can observe. First, good job on not putting his hat on the table, but he put he laid his hat on its crown exposing the sweat band. This can be considered an insult to the institution hosting the event, maybe as a protest of not having a hat rack.
Looking at the table I noted there are only four chairs, that I can see. The table should be able to accommodate six to eight people. I noted only one other place setting. A book and hat are taking up another place. I wonder if he paid for an extra place for that book and his hat?
I had gentleman once tell me if you want to look good wear a good suit. If you want to look great wear the right hat. The wrong hat or the right hat worn poorly will make you look like der Hanswurst (the Baffoon.) but, I think it loses something in translation.
Cue—only the lonely by roy orbison
2 down, Only 1728 signatures to go!