Youngberg announces candidacy for District 25 Senate

COLMAN, SD – Today, Jordan Youngberg announced his intention to seek election to represent District 25 in the South Dakota Senate during the upcoming election cycle. This decision comes on the back of support from citizens across the district and a desire to take action to improve the lives of South Dakotans through his conservative values and proven record of results and leadership.

“The decision to run again is something I’ve been excited to announce for a while now,” Youngberg said in a statement, “I would like to thank my family and friends for supporting me in this decision, and I look forward to working with our communities to take action for District 25.”

Youngberg enters the race with an extensive amount of experience in the legislative branch. He was first elected to the South Dakota Senate in 2016, where he served as the Republican Whip and championed legislation to prevent higher taxes, improve education, and protect children and victims of human trafficking.

He resides in Colman with his wife, Ann, and their two children, Russell and Blake. If elected to the Senate, Youngberg’s goals remain the same: focus on actions over words and use his proven record of conservative values to work hard for the people of District 25. Youngberg is committed to keeping taxes low, supporting agriculture, cutting red tape, and improving public safety.

To learn more about Youngberg’s campaign, please visit www.youngbergforSDsenate.com. For press inquiries, please email [email protected].