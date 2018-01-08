15 agonizing minutes…. Basically, Huether is not running unless people call him.

Just finishing up watching the “Great Mike Huether Ego trip,” which appears to be one of the worst reality shows ever. Because like an overly dramatic reality show, he drug out the announcement for an overly, overly long time. Imaging watching the Bachelor yammering on about giving a rose for 15 minutes. 15 agonizing minutes….That’s what it was like, except he was talking about giving the rose to himself.
Basically, Huether isn’t running for anything. But he got to talk about himself for a really long time.
Hey Mike, go away, just go away!
Enough is enough.
A point of clarification for those outside the Sioux Falls zip code, Mike Huether is the current mayor of Sioux Falls.
Don’t go away mad, just go away. Please.
What does he want me to call him? I already called him a dictator.
Jackley or Noem could consider him for #2?
I think he runs for US Senate sooner or later.
If this guy has political sense it has not shown with all these NON-announcements….
Democrats are probably most glad he is not running and taking voters like Pressler did to Weiland….
We have enough sideshow candidates in the Governors race already….
You wrote an incessantly long pedantic post about advertising on your blog and included exaggerations about the popularity of said blog. Then you bash Huether for “talking” about himself. Hypocrite.
Didn’t he already announce that he wasn’t running for office?
The Maitre d may have an opening for MMM (my man Mike) as a server @ his restaurant.
Scott Hoy make it stop!
Like Janklow’s return to the Governor’s mansion, Huether will probably be mayor once again someday, then finally to Washington. Although, probably briefly like his admired mentor….. An example of the eventual fate of any true and successful emulation…..
Run against photo op Thune you both like the camera.
Reminded me of “I’m taking my talents to South Beach”. LeBron Heuther!
H E WANTS TO RUN FOR PRESIDENT CAN YOU SEE HIM AND PHOTO OP THUNE ON THE SAME TICKET.