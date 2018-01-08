15 agonizing minutes…. Basically, Huether is not running unless people call him.

Just finishing up watching the “Great Mike Huether Ego trip,” which appears to be one of the worst reality shows ever. Because like an overly dramatic reality show, he drug out the announcement for an overly, overly long time. Imaging watching the Bachelor yammering on about giving a rose for 15 minutes. 15 agonizing minutes….That’s what it was like, except he was talking about giving the rose to himself.

Basically, Huether isn’t running for anything. But he got to talk about himself for a really long time.

