2021-2022 SENATE MAJORITY LEADERSHIP ANNOUNCED
PIERRE – The newly-elected Senate Republican caucus met November 6, 2020, to determine legislative leadership for the 2021-2022 Legislative term.
The following members were elected to majority leadership positions in the Senate:
Majority Leader: Gary Cammack
Assistant Majority Leader: Mike Diedrich
Majority Whip: Jim Bolin
Majority Whip: Casey Crabtree
Majority Whip: Helene Duhamel
Majority Whip: Kyle Schoenfish
Lee Schoenbeck will be the GOP nominee for the position of President Pro Tempore, which will be voted on by the full Senate when it organizes on Tuesday,January 12, 2021.
3 thoughts on “2021-2022 SENATE MAJORITY LEADERSHIP ANNOUNCED”
Schoenfish? Wow! Great choice. Did not see that coming but kudos to the new Senate caucus for selecting him. Very reasonable and will make the institution great again.
I agree. Kyle will be great.
Great team!