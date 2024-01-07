Aberdeen man announces he’s exploring race for Congress, while congressman Dusty Johnson is conducting campaign.

Yesterday afternoon, an e-mailed survey went out to a number of South Dakotans asking them to respond to the question they were dying to know the answer to…

They recognized the first name.. but when it came to the other one..

A few hours later, the same Toby Doeden in the poll was announcing that he was forming an ‘exploratory committee’ regarding a congressional run..

Toby Doeden of Aberdeen is announcing his intentions to challenge Johnson, who has been in Congress for three terms. and.. Doeden tells The Dakota Scout that his status as a political outsider is what he believes could make him an attractive alternative to voters.

Read the article here.

Doeden started right out of the gate going hard negative on Congressman Johnson in the video announcing his exploratory committee, without making any case why people should support him, aside from being a Trump supplicant.

Where have we heard all this before? Exploring the race for Congress against Dusty, while going hard negative.. It IS like the Taffy Howard effort, without even Taffy’s limited name ID, and starting fully 6 months later than Taffy was in the cycle.

Doeden claims his outsider status will make him attractive to South Dakota voters. The problem with that assumption is believing Dusty is somehow not popular, despite polling showing that Dusty ranks as high the second most popular politician in South Dakota among Republicans, and overall the most popular politician in the state.

I would say that it’s going to be a long campaign, but it really isn’t.

We are in the hot campaign NOW, and anyone thinking an ‘exploratory committee’ in mid-January is a good gimmick or idea is listening to bad advice. Dusty has had the best ground game among the state’s political campaigns for at least the last four years, and he’s already out collecting petition signatures with an established volunteer team.

Doeden joining the contest along fellow wannabee candidates Patrick Schubert & Justin McNeal might add more flavor to the race, and Doeden might be better funded than the other two. But he is a long ways off from showing he can run a real race.