After hounding by media, Governor’s daughter steps back from real estate appraiser job

Governor Kristi Noem’s daughter Kassidy Peters announced today that she was stepping back from her job as a real estate appraiser after months of hounding by the media as they tried to create a narrative of impropriety when Governor Noem made inquiry into her concerns over the Real Estate Appraiser program:

“I know as the Governor’s daughter, I am always going to be in the public eye. I can’t stop these attacks, but I can choose whether to keep being hurt by the fallout.”

Some might ask why resign? Isn’t that saying something was wrong?

No. Not at all.

Speaking from experience, I can tell you that you can do everything correctly and within the law, and it really doesn’t matter when people are determined to make you a chess piece to use in their agenda of attacking someone else.

Sometimes the best peace of mind you can give yourself is to remove yourself from the chess board, and refuse to play their game.