Why would they post it if they didn’t want the attention? Primary Dusty Johnson has “been infiltrated!”

My post yesterday when I pointed out how Texan Dan Kreamer was upset that Congressman Dusty Johnson opposed the infrastructure bill (as he admitted he wanted) has upset this big donor for Taffy Howard even further.

Because now Dan has the “Primary Dusty Johnson” facebook group on high alert as he screams “infiltrator!”

Well, we now know he does reads the website.

Although, I think Kreamer skipped over the story where Dusty Johnson is the most popular political figure in the state.