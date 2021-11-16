My post yesterday when I pointed out how Texan Dan Kreamer was upset that Congressman Dusty Johnson opposed the infrastructure bill (as he admitted he wanted) has upset this big donor for Taffy Howard even further.
Because now Dan has the “Primary Dusty Johnson” facebook group on high alert as he screams “infiltrator!”
Well, we now know he does reads the website.
Although, I think Kreamer skipped over the story where Dusty Johnson is the most popular political figure in the state.
6 thoughts on “Why would they post it if they didn’t want the attention? Primary Dusty Johnson has “been infiltrated!””
Taffy is from Georgia. Her supporters are from Texas. Maybe South Dakota just isn’t for her.
I like how you think
Georgia is the home of Marjorie Taylor Green, it must be something in the water there to turn people into such “patriots”.
I’m not really sure why Dusty was against the infrastructure plan, I think if people could set politics aside, they would support the infrastructure plan. Current political divides is sickening, I heard some of the death threat calls to senators who voted for the infrastructure plan, it is pure craziness.
Social media… turning otherwise sane and rational adults into emotional 7th-graders since 2002.
They’ve done a pretty poor job of policing infiltrators as I know Dusty and Thune peeps been in those groups since beginning. Very entertaining insane characters there.
And an update: I believe Thune was at 88 percent approval in latest poll of SD republicans.
Well, you and Liberal Dusty may become conservatives if you keep reading my posts. Who are you supporting in 2024, Liz Cheney or Mitt Romney? By the way, we will be driving liberal Dusty’s poll numbers down to Liz Cheney territory.