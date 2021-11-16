Release: Spencer Wrightsman Announces Candidacy for South Dakota State Senate District 2

Spencer Wrightsman Announces Candidacy for South Dakota State Senate District 2

Spencer Wrightsman formally announced his candidacy for the vacant District 2 Senate Seat on Tuesday, November 16th.

The people of District 2 will be electing new leadership to the State Legislature now that the redistricting process has finished.

“I’m excited to announce my candidacy for District 2 State Senate. As your Senator, I will represent you with integrity and uphold the values of fiscal conservativism and limited government.” Wrightsman said.

The new District 2 encompasses Eastern Sioux Falls, Brandon, Valley Springs and surrounding rural areas.

“I have lived in this District for most of my life and would be proud to represent you in the State Senate. I look forward to meeting with the voters of District 2 throughout the campaign and hope that I can earn your trust and your vote come election time.”

Spencer Wrightsman is a native of Brandon, SD. He currently serves as the Treasurer of the Minnehaha County Republicans and the National Committeeman for the South Dakota Young Republicans.