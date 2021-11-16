Haugaard for Governor files Statement of Organization

The Secretary of State has posted the Statement of Organization for the Haugaard for Governor Campaign this morning, after it was originally filed Nov. 12, 2021 at 12:52pm. And you can get a brief snapshot into the Haugaard organization with this document:

The Campaign chair appears to be is Haugaard’s spouse, and friend Lanette Diede is acting as treasurer, with no identifiable South Dakota political personalities associated with the campaign as of yet.