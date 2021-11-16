The Secretary of State has posted the Statement of Organization for the Haugaard for Governor Campaign this morning, after it was originally filed Nov. 12, 2021 at 12:52pm. And you can get a brief snapshot into the Haugaard organization with this document:
Statement of Org Steve Haugaard by Pat Powers on Scribd
The Campaign chair appears to be is Haugaard’s spouse, and friend Lanette Diede is acting as treasurer, with no identifiable South Dakota political personalities associated with the campaign as of yet.
4 thoughts on “Haugaard for Governor files Statement of Organization”
He listed his street address as a PO Box. Generally the secretary of state doesn’t allow that. The reason the form includes both mailing address and street address is that a street address is a physical location.
Hoping for the best. Tired of the Botox Babe.
I think you misspelled your user name. Misogyny is spelled M-I-S-O-G-Y-N-Y.