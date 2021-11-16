Haugaard tells Argus that official announcement for Gov coming tomorrow.

From the Argus Leader, State Rep. and former Speaker Steve Haugaard is telling them that he’s going to make an official announcement for Governor tomorrow:

Haugaard, who was first elected in 2014, confirmed on Tuesday that he had filed paperwork to run for governor and will announce his candidacy on Wednesday. KSFY first reported Haugaard’s candidacy. and.. Haugaard declined to discuss his campaign, but the lawmaker is known for being one of the House’s most ardent conservatives on both fiscal and social issues.

Read that all here.

With Noem having sky high numbers among Republicans, that doesn’t leave a lot of territory for Haugaard, especially considering his name ID outside of his home area may be in the single digits.

Again, I think it’s going to be going nowhere fast.