From the Argus Leader, State Rep. and former Speaker Steve Haugaard is telling them that he’s going to make an official announcement for Governor tomorrow:
Haugaard, who was first elected in 2014, confirmed on Tuesday that he had filed paperwork to run for governor and will announce his candidacy on Wednesday. KSFY first reported Haugaard’s candidacy.
and..
Haugaard declined to discuss his campaign, but the lawmaker is known for being one of the House’s most ardent conservatives on both fiscal and social issues.
With Noem having sky high numbers among Republicans, that doesn’t leave a lot of territory for Haugaard, especially considering his name ID outside of his home area may be in the single digits.
Again, I think it’s going to be going nowhere fast.
6 thoughts on “Haugaard tells Argus that official announcement for Gov coming tomorrow.”
There will be a lot of wins by just exposing Noem to the national media on how poor her record actually is as a leader, manager and governor.
Because the national media will be paying a lot of attention to Steve Haugaard.
100%
So he’s going to declare to run against Noem on the day the executive board is going to vote to issue subpoenas to further investigate Noem’s appraiser scandal—-nice
Likely establishing roots for the future. In the meantime, expect Kristi to get bloodied up for the hypocritical, phony, clown behavior of her past term. I see only good things from this.
Proof that anyone can run for elected office. We have a great democratic republic!