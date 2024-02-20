After starting his run for Senate as a Democrat, Thomas Werner now running as a Republican in District 15

Remember how I had writted about Thomas Werner running as a Democrat for District 15 State Senate?

Introduction: Welcome to the official campaign website of Thomas Werner. As a conservative candidate running in a predominantly Democrat district, Thomas Werner is committed to representing the diverse needs and values of our community. With a vision to bridge the partisan divide, Thomas Werner is running as a Democrat for State Senate, bringing a fresh perspective and common-sense solutions to the challenges we face.

Read that here.

Apparently, that’s off, as Werner has now come back and is running as a Republican.

Read that updated website here.

And actually, if we’re splitting hairs, it’s technically not a predominantly Democrat district anymore, as D15 has 7320 Republican to 6638 Democrats. But glad to see this confusion is resolved.