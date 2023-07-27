In case you wanted to read the Attorney General’s demand letter requesting the repayment of $603,000 in COVID funds to the State of South Dakota from Senator Jessica Castleberry – as well as the Supreme Court opinion noting that legislators could not accept those funds – the documents are available below:
MJJ Letter to Sen. Castleberry Re. Little Nest Preschool by Pat Powers on Scribd
One thought on “AG Jackley letter to Senator Castleberry demanding repayment of $603k by August 7th”
It seems the folks in Pierre, when they were handing out hundreds of thousands of dollars in COVID funds would have established some qualifying criteria before writing the checks. Obviously Legislators cannot financially benefit from the actions of State Government while they are serving. I think there was a lack of discretion and administrative finesse in the Governors office which has created this embarrassing situation. I don’t know what led Senator Castleberry to file a request for funding to the Little Nest PreSchool, which she apparently owns and is not incorporated. She should have known better.