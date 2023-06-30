Ag Preservation Bill Goes into Effect July 1

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Noem’s bill to preserve the agriculture industry in South Dakota, HB 1090, will go into effect on July 1st. The prime sponsors of this legislation were Sen. Joshua Klumb (R-20) and Rep. James Wangsness (R-23).

“Agriculture is a $32 billion industry, making it the largest in South Dakota by far – and we must preserve it for future generations. Ag accounts for 1 out of every 5 jobs in the state,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “As our economy continues to break record after record, it is more important now than ever that we preserve our ag industry so that we can pass these opportunities on to our kids and grandkids.”

This bill protects operations from frivolous claims that can delay development and increase costs for producers. It does this by providing additional liability protection for agricultural operations in the event that a nuisance claim is filed against them.

South Dakota will not let frivolous complaints undermine the hard-working farmers and rancher who get up every day to keep South Dakota, and the entire country, fed.

HB 1029 will also go into effect on July 1st. This bill removes legislative amendments made to the county zoning reform bill in 2020, restoring the bill back to the way it was intended. It also allows for approval of a conditional use by an affirmative majority vote of the members of the approving authority who are present and voting. Current law calls for approval of a majority of the entire approving authority, with those absent from the meeting counting as an automatic “no” vote. This will create a better county zoning process and increase economic potential for South Dakota.

