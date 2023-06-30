Rounds Leads Legislation to Rename Post Office in Honor of Fallen Army Staff Sergeant Robb Rolfing

SIOUX FALLS – U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) introduced legislation to designate a Sioux Falls post office as the “Staff Sergeant Robb Lura Rolfing Post Office Building.” On this day in 2007, Staff Sgt. Rolfing died in Iraq while serving his country. He was 29 years old.

“Staff Sgt. Rolfing represents the best of our country,” said Rounds. “He and so many others who have worn the uniform made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedom. I had the honor of speaking at his funeral service while I was working as governor. Now, 16 years later, it is an honor to introduce legislation to memorialize his service. The Staff Sergeant Robb Lura Rolfing Post Office Building will stand as a lasting reminder of this selfless hometown hero who answered the call of duty.”

Staff Sgt. Rolfing died from wounds sustained while conducting combat operations in Baghdad, Iraq on June 30, 2007. He was a Special Forces engineer sergeant assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) in Fort Carson, Colorado. He was killed by small arms fire while deployed to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom as a member of the Combined Joint Special Operations Task Force, Arabian Peninsula.

“We would like to thank Sen. Rounds and the American Legion Auxiliary for continuing Robb’s legacy of service to his country,” said Staff Sgt. Rolfing’s parents, Margie and Rex Rolfing.

BACKGROUND (Courtesy of Green Beret Foundation):

Staff Sgt. Rolfing was born on December 4, 1977. He was originally from Sioux Falls and graduated from O’Gorman High School. Three years after graduating from Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, New York with a degree in astronomy, Staff Sgt. Rolfing enlisted in the Army in January 2003 as an infantryman. Upon completing basic and advanced individual training at Fort Benning, Georgia, he was assigned to Company B, 3rd Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment at Fort Campbell, Kentucky and joined the “Rakkasans” in Iraq as an automatic rifleman on his first deployment. In 2004, he was selected to attend the Special Forces Qualification Course at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He graduated from SFQC and earned the Special Forces tab in 2005 and was then assigned to 10th SFG(A).

Staff Sgt. Rolfing’s military education includes the Warrior Leaders Course, Basic Noncommissioned Officer Course, Basic Airborne Course and the Basic Air Assault Course. His awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Combat Infantryman Badge, Parachutist Badge, Air Assault Badge and the Special Forces Tab. Staff Sgt. Rolfing is survived by his parents Margie and Rex Rolfing, his brother Todd Rolfing and his sister Tiffany Rolfing of Sioux Falls.

This legislation is supported by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 15, where Staff Sgt. Rolfing’s mother, Margie, is a member. Of three post offices located within the city of Sioux Falls, the post office located at 320 South 2nd Avenue was chosen due to its proximity to the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 15.

“American Legion Auxiliary Unit 15 is honored to have submitted and have approved Staff Sergeant Robb Lura Rolfing’s name adorning our Sioux Falls Post Office,” said Kellie Heazlett, President of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 15. “Staff Sergeant Rolfing made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and should be held in a place of honor. We are honored to have his mother, Margie Rolfing, as a member of our auxiliary and as a Gold Star Mother. Let us never forget about all our veterans who served and are currently serving to protect our great country!”

“It’s an honor to be part of local and federal governments coming together to pay tribute to a Sioux Falls hero who paid the ultimate sacrifice,” said Paul TenHaken, Mayor of Sioux Falls. “It is only fitting that we permanently recognize Staff Sgt. Robb L Rolfing in this way, serving as a daily reminder that our freedoms exist because of the selfless and heroic work of our service members.”

Click HERE for full bill text.

