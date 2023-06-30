KXLG Radio had an extensive interview with Senate President Pro Tem/State Senator Lee Schoenbeck about the carbon capture pipelines proposed in the state. And Lee had some very pointed comments about the motives of politicians who are trying to use the issue to make hold rallies and make political hay. As noted in the interview:
And here’s the sad thing. It’s these demagogue politicians.. I saw another one on the news last night that know better.
Well, I take that back, there’s one of them who speaks out who’s just stupid. That person doesn’t know better. But the other ones know better.
They’re just trying to drum up support so they can have rallies; one of them wants to be the attorney general of South Dakota. But when they do that, they feed the fear of the legitimate.. people who have real concerns that want to know more. When you feed the fear, all you do is make those people scared, and it ruins the ability to have the reasonable conversation you ought to have.
I’m really tired of these politicians that are just trying to make political hay out of an issue that is pretty simple.
Go listen to the story here (under LEE3.mp3).
The entire interview is worth listening to, and Lee has some pretty good points about the value of the project to the state and the fear mongering of some self-promoting politicians. Well worth a listen.
17 thoughts on “Senator Lee Schoenbeck gives interview to KXLG Radio on carbon capture pipeline projects and soapboxing politicians. “Tired of politicians trying to make political hay.””
So I assume the Governor is the “I saw another one on the news that knows better”
And Jon Hansen is the “wants to be the Attorney General of South Dakota”
Who is the “just stupid” legislator he refers to?
I would ask Schoenbeck, think he’s talking about legislators. Although there are several who the “just stupid” could be.
This interview answered 0 (ZERO, NIL, NULL, BUMPKIS) of my questions.
I would like to speak with someone who is an expert in this project.
“Because people get paid” is not enough. That’s a payoff.
But for what?
I want to get into the technical details of the project.
If you know someone who is an expert on the use of this pipeline, please have them email me and we can suss out the details and make a better informed decision.
Waiving hands and saying, “[we need carbon pipelines through eminent domain or we could drive our cars or have electricity]” is nonsensical.
The program (Spearfish City Limits) is not a debate platform, and all of my guests would agree save maybe the last 2 minutes of our John McAffee interview wherein he claimed something that was dangerously factually incorrect.
[email protected]
John, you are being ridiculous. If a business wants to move a product or service, we don’t ask why. Other than contraband or sex trafficking it really doesn’t matter why somebody wants to move something from point A to point B. Nobody cares if you don’t understand it and won’t personally benefit from it.
People complaining about this because of how useless carbon capture is, how stupid California is, sound like vegans complaining about CAFOs.
John, I believe Summit’s information on the project can be accessed at https://summitcarbonfacts.com/
Hanson knows absolutely zilch about criminal law. This is absolutely laughable.
They’d be calling him “Jon Hansen-Ravnsborg”
Whether you love him or hate him, Sen. Schoenbeck is consistent and unafraid to take a position and explain it. Many landowners are going to be very upset when they learn that most of the legislators who are speaking out against the pipeline are the same legislators who voted YES on the bill (adding “carbon” as a commodity) that made it possible. If the legislature could work together on eminent domain laws, we could likely build a consensus that favors landowners, but it’s hard to write and coordinate legislation in this environment.
why shouldn’t “carbon” be labelled a commodity if somebody wants to do something with it? Just because you don’t want it doesn’t mean nobody else does. One man’s trash is another man’s treasure. They want it, they have figured out a way to make money moving it from one place to another, how is this any different from hauling garbage or pumping septic tanks?
If somebody came to my place and asked if they could rip out all the thistles I would not waste my time asking why anybody would want to do that.
Plus, he takes a damn fine glamor pic, I must say so myownself.
Your comment exemplifies that you have no idea who is standing in the barn feeding off the political hay. Choose your heroes wisely.
“it’s hard to write and coordinate legislation in this environment.” Senator Hoffman, that’s what legislators do. Work hard.
Terry: It’s a fair point, thank you sir. I already wrote a draft bill regarding compensation for surveys by common carriers. When it’s finalized by the Legislative Research Council, I’ll send it around for coordination and feedback. There will undoubtedly be a lot of other bills related to eminent domain.
Whether you love him or hate him? BR Hoffman is a good guy, in my humble opinion
Schoenbeck’s frustration with stupid is coming through. It is clouding his judgement on Hoffman who is doing just on term limits the other morons are doing on the pipeline.
Good government serving the people is good politics. Grandstanding on pipelines and term limits is just feeding the frenzy.
Where’s Taffy? We need you Taffy. Taffy Taffy!
Ironic that the post right before this one is Noems “Evil Foreign Governments” law.