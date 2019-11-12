Alex Jensen for City Council campaign kickoff Tuesday, November 19th

Posted on by 20 Comments ↓

Former State Legislator Alex Jensen is kicking off his campaign for Sioux Falls City Council one week from today on Tuesday, November 19th at Queen City Bakery in Sioux Falls.

Jensen will be running for the at-large position on the Sioux Falls City Council currently occupied by Theresa Stehly, in what is certain to be a spirited campaign.

More to come!

20 Replies to “Alex Jensen for City Council campaign kickoff Tuesday, November 19th”

  1. Sioux Falls Voter

    Alex will be a welcome addition to the Sioux Falls City Council. We need more consensus and bridge builders who want to work together to move Sioux Falls forward and I think he’s the kind of person who can get the job done.

    Reply
    1. Anonymous

      Yay….more bunker ramps. You guys want to remove the only conservative left on the council with a rubber stamp who will help enrich developers with taxpayer dollars. Sioux Falls citizens can’t wait!

      Reply
  3. Excited Voter

    As someone with children and a career in Sioux Falls, I’m excited at the prospect of replacing Theresa with a candidate like Alex. It’s time that we look at the big picture and stop grandstanding and twisting facts to rile up supporters. Alex understands development, conservative budgets and the city’s return on investment. GO ALEX!!!

    Reply
    1. Anonymous

      And yet, the reason for all the shortfalls are not because of spending supported by Theresa. I’m sure replacing her with another Corp welfare supporter should make things better.

      Reply
  4. Lee Schoenbeck

    I’ve known Alex since 2015, and have had the chance to watch him grow in his understanding of the political process and how to get things done. All of us are a work in progress on this earth, but Alex is a long way down the path to knowing how to serve the public and be effective.

    He will do well on the Sioux Falls Council, and he understands the hard work it takes to get there – and be successful once there.

    Reply
    2. tara volesky

      I have known the Stehly family since the 1970’s. She will continue to stand-up and serve the people of Sioux Falls. She walks the talk and isn’t afraid to challenge the special interests.

      Reply
      1. Eastside Voter

        I heard T. Stehly and T. Swanger were running for state congress, to represent District 14 (& that Erin Healy will run for the SD Senate versus Zikmund).

        Has Theresa ditched that plan & committed to city council?

        I’d like to see a capable, conservative woman somewhere on the D14 ballot.

        Reply
            1. Eastside Voter

              sure, that’s cool. SD legislature. I haven’t heard rumors that she’d challenge Dusty. i’m talking about state level only, *not federal*

              Reply
  7. Anonymous

    Excited Alex is running. He is a great guy and will do well.

    I also admire Stehly’s passion and commitment but I don’t think she’s very effective. Lots of attention but not much to show for it.

    Reply
  8. grudznick

    One cannot deny that young Ms. Stehly is entertaining and brings a certain level of supporters to the blog, who are also entertaining young ladies.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.