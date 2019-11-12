Alex Jensen for City Council campaign kickoff Tuesday, November 19th

Former State Legislator Alex Jensen is kicking off his campaign for Sioux Falls City Council one week from today on Tuesday, November 19th at Queen City Bakery in Sioux Falls.
Jensen will be running for the at-large position on the Sioux Falls City Council currently occupied by Theresa Stehly, in what is certain to be a spirited campaign.
More to come!
Alex will be a welcome addition to the Sioux Falls City Council. We need more consensus and bridge builders who want to work together to move Sioux Falls forward and I think he’s the kind of person who can get the job done.
Yay….more bunker ramps. You guys want to remove the only conservative left on the council with a rubber stamp who will help enrich developers with taxpayer dollars. Sioux Falls citizens can’t wait!
The entire establishment is against Teresa.
Alex is the right person for the council – excited for him to kick off his campaign!
As someone with children and a career in Sioux Falls, I’m excited at the prospect of replacing Theresa with a candidate like Alex. It’s time that we look at the big picture and stop grandstanding and twisting facts to rile up supporters. Alex understands development, conservative budgets and the city’s return on investment. GO ALEX!!!
And yet, the reason for all the shortfalls are not because of spending supported by Theresa. I’m sure replacing her with another Corp welfare supporter should make things better.
I’ve known Alex since 2015, and have had the chance to watch him grow in his understanding of the political process and how to get things done. All of us are a work in progress on this earth, but Alex is a long way down the path to knowing how to serve the public and be effective.
He will do well on the Sioux Falls Council, and he understands the hard work it takes to get there – and be successful once there.
Support from dinosaurs is all a person needs to know that Alex is wrong for the job.
I have known the Stehly family since the 1970’s. She will continue to stand-up and serve the people of Sioux Falls. She walks the talk and isn’t afraid to challenge the special interests.
I heard T. Stehly and T. Swanger were running for state congress, to represent District 14 (& that Erin Healy will run for the SD Senate versus Zikmund).
Has Theresa ditched that plan & committed to city council?
I’d like to see a capable, conservative woman somewhere on the D14 ballot.
What is this “state congress?”
The SD house and the SD senate. Not the US congress.
probably meant to say state legislature.
sure, that’s cool. SD legislature. I haven’t heard rumors that she’d challenge Dusty. i’m talking about state level only, *not federal*
I’ve heard Tapio wants to run dir senate in Watertown again while living in sioux falls.
Looking forward to seeing a big turn-out for Alex next Tuesday.
what is the timeline for the city elections? I mean when can you collect signatures and when is the deadline?
You can start to collect signatures for this election on 1/31.
Excited Alex is running. He is a great guy and will do well.
I also admire Stehly’s passion and commitment but I don’t think she’s very effective. Lots of attention but not much to show for it.
One cannot deny that young Ms. Stehly is entertaining and brings a certain level of supporters to the blog, who are also entertaining young ladies.