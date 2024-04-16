Amber Hulse meet & greet Tuesday night in Hermosa, Daryl Christiansen meet & greet in Sioux Falls on Thursday

Sorry for the lack of posting – as Early/Absentee Voting approaches, it’s has been kind of nuts around here. It was good, in that I got to race across the state to see my bride on Saturday… where she got to watch me promptly fall asleep after we went to the Steerfish Steak & Smoke in Spearfish, SD. Seriously. The 20oz ribeye was just crazy good. I ate about half of it at the meal, and had to abandon the rest for my wife to use on a steak salad, as I had to wake up the next morning and head back across to the east side of the river.

But, now that I’m back, wanted to point out a couple of events for great candidates.

First up, Amber Hulse, candidate for District 30 State Senate against the flawed post-natal counselor Julie Frye-Awful, is having a meet & greet Tuesday evening in Hermosa. Check it out, and please give Amber your support. You owe it to District 30, as well as new mothers everywhere.

Next up District 9 House Candidate Daryl Christiansen is having a meet & greet event of his own on the Eastern half of the state for his race at Shenanigans in Sioux Falls:

Daryl is one of the three candidates running for two seats in the District 9 House race, and well worth supporting. Stop on by, say hi, and find out what the campaign is all about.

Keep watching the races!