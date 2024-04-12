SD College Republicans disavow SDSU event with Indy Candidate

From my mailbox:

South Dakota College Republicans Stands With Chairman Wiik and All REPUBLICAN Candidates

A couple days ago, I was informed about South Dakota State University College Republican’s decision to host an independent candidate for U.S. Congress. South Dakota College Republicans in no way endorses or supports this candidate in their run for U.S House.

South Dakota College Republicans will not endorse nor support any candidate that runs as an independent—even if they hold conservative values. As an auxiliary of the South Dakota Republican Party, we exist to support candidates who meet the requirements set forth by the bylaws of the SDGOP. If a candidate does not meet these requirements, they will not make it on the primary ballot nor garnish the support of South Dakota College Republicans.

Further, South Dakota College Republicans exists to encourage students to increase civic engagement and become more involved within the political processes of our state. Part of this includes encouraging involvement with and supporting candidates that best match their individual conservative ideology within primary elections. That being said, South Dakota College Republicans, as an organization, will remain neutral in all primary elections and will support whoever the eventual Republican nominee is.

We stand with SDGOP Chairman Wiik in enforcing bylaw 6A and supporting REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES for oﬃce. South Dakota College Republicans recognizes that Congressman Dusty Johnson is the only oﬃcial U.S. House candidate for the SDGOP and fully supports his reelection eﬀort.

As the newly elected state chair of South Dakota College Republicans, I look forward to the opportunity to work with our campus chapters to further conservative values and the mission of the SDGOP on our college campuses.

Sincerely,

Taylor Van Emmerik

State Chair

South Dakota College Republicans