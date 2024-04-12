Remember Carson Merkwan? Don’t blink, because now he’s gone as a candidate decertified from running.

Remember the post I did yesterday on District 17 Legislative Candidate Carson Merkwan explaining he’s ready for people to be offended?

Don’t blink. Because this happened today:

As I’m being told, Merkwan was decertified because he didn’t collect enough signatures. The bad part was that he allegedly collected the number of signatures that he did using a guide the Secretary of State had posted online. Except that it had wrong numbers.

His petitions were originally accepted by the SOS on that basis, but when it went to court, it was thrown out because a guide erroneously made by the SOS does not supersede state law.

So, Carson will have to have a spine strong enough to say what is truthful without the benefit of using the soapbox of running for office.