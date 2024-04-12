SDGOP Chairman drops the hammer: “If that makes you uncomfortable, you are able to resign your position with the party.”

Big update from the South Dakota Republican Party.

Last night, I’m hearing around 11:30ish, the Chairman of the Republican Party, backed by the State Party executive board, sent a nice note out to SDGOP Central Committee Members.

The message to a few of them? Knock it off:

Chairman Wiik pointed out that there are bylaws that talk about people running as indys. And if members of the Central Committee want to support a non-Republican candidate:

Justin McNeal is not a Republican candidate for anything. Nothing against him personally, but he didn’t get enough signatures to appear on the ballot as a Republican. Congressman Johnson did. Dusty Johnson is our Republican Party recognized candidate for Congress. If you support anyone else, you are not supporting the Republican in this race. If that makes you uncomfortable, you are able to resign your position with the party and work on McNeal’s campaign, but we cannot allow you as a member of the Central Committee to support a non-Republican candidate.

Boom! and then the other shoe dropped, as the chair also recognized that Yankton County was dabbling in areas it was not supposed to be dabbing in:

..we have first hand reports of county parties supporting one side of a primary amongst Republicans. Simply stated, that violates a century of tradition in our party, and I cannot allow it. We are fighting a ballot measure that threatens to open our primaries. Unless we lose that battle, Republican voters choose our nominee. We can offer forums, meet and greets, and countless ways to inform our voters, but the final decision belongs to the voters, not the party. Please do not endorse in primaries either financially or by resolution.

Chairman’s Wiik’s Update letter puts significant pressure on the county groups (and auxiliaries) to rein in some of their more troubling bad actors who have been actively straying outside of their lane and campaigning against Republicans.

So, if someone like Minnehaha County GOP Vice Chair Jennifer Foss who has been lending aid to the Independent hopeful doesn’t like it, the State Party Chairman and Executive Board are actively encouraging her to find the door, and to not let it knock her in the rear-end on her way out.

Keep on reading. I’m sure there’s more to come.