And a Lora Hubbel blast from the past

I don’t know if I ever featured this Facebook post from current Gubernatorial candidate Lora Hubbel back in 2015 when she promoted it to her friends and followers, but I was looking for a photo, and stumbled across it.
I’m sure it was one of those that was too good to pass up at the time.
“Brain Eating Nanobots Being Put in Vaccines Says Whistleblower.”
Doesn’t that single post do a great job in encapsulating everything that’s wrong with a Hubbel candidacy for Governor?
Oh no! So Our Military should not get vaccinated either?
I am unsure about what these nanobots are but brain eating things in vaccines does not sound like a good thing for anybody. Does anyone have any evidence that young Ms. Hubbel is getting mentally more or less stable, and if so would you share?
Go get one of those vaccines Grudz.
lol….reaching…..Won’t post her front page article from the Mitchell daily republic as to why she is running for Governor. Oh well Pat, you would be a great writer for SNL. These are pretty comical. You must spend a lot of time on her fb page.
Pat doesn’t like women.
Tara… this is the article that was in the Mitchell paper, same one by Bob Mercer.
http://dakotawarcollege.com/mercer-takes-a-ride-on-the-hubbel-craft-and-what-she-would-do-to-us-if-elected/
And I’m not sure how you missed it since you commented on it. Twice.
oooohhhhh burn.
You know my education in Biology and Nursing…I have taught Microbiology at the college level….and I must have found this article interesting years ago when I posted it. I have not researched it further nor do I recall passively posting it. But you must be some kind of freak to have such an extensive file on my FB postings.
Or it was so off the wall, batsh*t crazy when I read it, I had to grab a screen shot.
They’re your words, not mine. If you don’t like being reminded of them, perhaps you shouldn’t make them?
You can make it out how ever you want Pat, but I really don’t think you are going to fool many people, maybe just the stupid ones.
Lora do you believe in vaccinations? As Governor should school kids in our public schools get vaccinated?
shouldn’t that be up to the parents? Why would anybody else care? If you are for all these vaccinations and have been vaccinated, you have nothing to worry about what someone else chooses to do.
Your right. Maybe I got confused with your title. I just called Lora to tell her about your new post about her. I couldn’t get through it because I was laughing so hard. You missed your calling SNL.
Lora, I laugh because he is so ridiculous. But he is kind of funny. He would probably flunk your Biology class.