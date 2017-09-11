Thune Selects Family for 2017 Angels in Adoption Award

“Through adoption, Danny and Kansas have given three beautiful children a family, and their online platform inspires an even larger audience of servant hearts to help children in need of a family find a place to call home.”

The Fergen family pictured from left to right: Kedren (8), Daeston (3), Danny, Coyer (10), Kansas, Baylic (5), and Oaklin (9).

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today announced his selection of Danny and Kansas Fergen of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and their family for the 2017 Angels in Adoption Award that is presented by the Congressional Coalition on Adoption, of which Thune is a member. This award recognizes the outstanding contributions of men and women across the country who have opened up their hearts and homes to children in need of a family.

“Through adoption, Danny and Kansas have given three beautiful children a family, and their online platform inspires an even larger audience of servant hearts to help children in need of a family find a place to call home,” said Thune. “The Fergen family is more than deserving of this award, and I am honored to have nominated them.”

Danny and Kansas knew they wanted to start a family with both biological and adopted children. They began the adoption process shortly after they were married, assuming that it would be years before a child was placed with them. Instead, just one year later, the Fergens welcomed their first son, nine-month old Coyer, into their family. Eleven months after Coyer joined the family, Kansas gave birth to their first biological son, Kedren, and three years after Kedren’s birth, Kansas gave birth to Baylic, their first daughter. Since then, the family has adopted Daeston, an infant boy from North Carolina, and Oaklin, an eight-year-old boy from Minnesota.

The Fergens keep an active online profile, sharing their story and knowledge about the adoption process with anyone who is interested. On the family’s website, Danny and Kansas post photos, videos, and blog posts about their experience as parents of a diverse and unique family, sharing how God has inspired them to grow their family and share their faith with others.

The Fergens are involved with their church, Central Church in Sioux Falls, where Danny serves as the technical director. Kansas is a stay-at-home mom and homeschools their children. The family enjoys spending time together through worship, being outdoors, and bringing music into their home.

“We are truly honored to be nominated by Senator Thune,” said Danny and Kansas. “The blessing we’ve received through the adoption of our children is far greater than anything we could ever give them, and we are so grateful. It’s our prayer that our children will be proud of their stories – and through that, impact others with their testimony. We want to say thank you for taking the time to recognize the importance of adoption.”

The Fergens will be invited to join Angels in Adoption nominees from around the country at an awards banquet sponsored by the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute in Washington, D.C., later this month.

###

Facebook Twitter